Donegal Sports Star committee hold their 44th Annual General Meeting

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee held its 44th Annual General Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday evening.

It was an opportunity to reflect back on a hugely successful function last January which was attended by 600 guests and to continue planning for the 2020 awards which is subject to an ongoing review process due to Covid-19. The committee will meet again at the end of August and be guided by the latest Government guidelines on how best to move forward in the autumn.

In her address outgoing Chairperson Grace Boyle thanked the committee members for their hard work and expertise in ensuring that the 43rd Donegal Sports Star Awards maintained the high standards of previous years with a full house again in the Mount Errigal Hotel. She also thanked Donegal County Council for their continued sponsorship of the event. “I would first of all like to thank everyone of the committee members for their input in making the last Donegal Sports Star Awards such a great function. I would like to thank our exclusive sponsor Donegal County Council for their continued backing of the event. I also want to acknowledge Terry McEniff and the staff at the Mount Errigal Hotel for the professional manner in which they planned and catered for the huge numbers that attended our function” Ms Boyle said.

The Chairperson also paid tribute to Sharon Curran who is stepping down from the committee. “I would like to also thank Sharon Curran for her enormous contribution to the committee over the last number of years. Sharon is stepping down due to work commitments and we wish her best for the future.” Ms Boyle said.

There is one new member Paula McGarvey on the committee and all the main officers were returned unanimously during Monday evening’s AGM.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for 2020 includes Grace Boyle (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Vice- Chairperson), May Logue (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Patrick McLaughlin and Bartley McGlynn (Joint Treasurers), Declan Kerr (PRO) and committee members Alma Kavanagh, Nancy McNamee, Gerry Davenport, Myles Sweeney, Paula McGarvey, Seamus Curran, Patsy McGonagle and Neil Martin. Fr. Michael Sweeney is the Honorary President.