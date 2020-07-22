BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Great to get back out on playing field

It was great to get back on the field and watching the action once more. I was in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Friday evening and even though we were beaten, I thoroughly enjoyed the game.

It was a very good game to watch and incidentally Martin Carney rang me when I got home and he had watched the game as it was streamed live and he was very impressed and said he really enjoyed it.

Unfortunately we lost big Ciaran McCaughey early in the game and it was his own fault. He might have been unfortunate to get a black card but he needed to keep his mouth shut and paid the penalty.

Our goalkeeper, Ashley Mulhern, who is a very good 'keeper, was unfortunate with two of the goals. The third goal, especially knocked the stuffing out of the team and it came at a time when we were back in the contest and looking to get a draw at least.

The scoreline in the end didn't reflect the contest, but I was impressed with Aodh Ruadh. I thought they played some very nice football and Peter Boyle was excellent in goal making two great saves. We were short five men and our captain Alan Russell had to go off at half-time. I thought Oisin Walsh played well. Also my two nephews Cian and Mikey and Paul Brennan.

Around the county there were very few shocks although Naomh Brid overcoming Four Masters could be considered as one.

St Michaels accounted for Termon and they have a stronger squad this year with Michael Langan a dominant player. They have a good squad and had good U-21 and minor teams in recent years.

Gaoth Dobhair set down a marker as well as they hammered Cloughaneely, who are a good average side.

Ardara got a late equaliser in Glen and I hear Aaron Doherty put in a good shift to almost get Naomh Columba over the line. I wonder why he's not in Declan Bonner's squad.

Kilcar proved too good for Killybegs, who seemed to rely too heavily on Hugh McFadden for scores. I hear that Patrick McBrearty was going well and Andrew McClean was flying. Though news that Eoin McHugh picked up a hamstring injury will be a worry with the championship so close. Killybegs are a young side and will need to be nurtured.

All in all it was a good start and we have another weekend of league games before the championship begins and there should be good interest in that.

I see that the GAA President John Horan has called for attendance limits at games should be increased to 500 and I thoroughly agree. In Ballyshannon on Friday night there were vast areas where there was not even one supporter.

I know that it is important to stay safe, but 500 can be easily accommodated at our GAA pitches. We should be allowed to maximise what we have, great safe outdoor arenas.

The news of Naomh Colmcille suspending club activity at the weekend is a reminder that we all must keep doing things the right way and it is important to keep washing hands and wearing masks when indoors.

LATE PAT EAMON BOYLE

There was sad news with the death of Pat Eamon Boyle in Glenties. I was down at the wake. I had him and Josie Gallagher on the minor panel in the late 60s and there was a vintage crop at that time including Martin Carney, Kieran Keeney, Mickey Sweeney and a lad from St Nauls, Seamus O'Driscoll, who went to England and missed out on county football.

Pat Eamon would have played a bit of senior with the county and he gave great service to the Naomh Conaill club as a player and an administrator.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell