Full list of Donegal GAA senior and intermediate championship games for first two rounds

The first two rounds of the Michael Murphy Senior and Intermediate Championships have been finalised with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the two weekends.
The full list is
Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship
ROUND 1
Fri 31 July 7.30 - St Michaels v Glenswilly
Sat 1 Aug 12 noon Killybegs v Glenfin
Sat 1 Aug 2 pm Naomh Conaill v Milford
Sat 1 Aug 4 pm Kilcar v Termon
Sun 2 Aug 12.30 Bundoran v St Eunans
Sun 2 Aug 2.30 pm Four Masters v St Eunans
Sun 2 Aug 4.30 pm St Nauls v Dungloe
Sun 2 Aug 6.30 pm MacCumhaills v Ardara
ROUND 2
Fri 7 Aug 7.30 p.m. St Eunans v Kilcar
Sat 8 Aug 2.00 pm Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs
Sat 8 Aug 4 pm Termon v Bundoran
Sat 8 Aug 6.00 pm Glenfin v St Nauls
Sat 8 Aug 7.30 pm Milford v St Michaels
Sun 2.30 pm Ardara v Naomh Conaill
Sun 4.30 pm Dungloe v MacCumhaills
Sun 6.00 pm Glenswilly v Four Masters
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship
ROUND 1
31 Jul 19:30 Gaeil Fhánada v Cloich Cheann Fhaola
01 Aug 15:00 Naomh Muire v Red Hughs
01 Aug 19:30 Aodh Ruadh v Burt
02 Aug 15:00 Buncrana v Malin
02 Aug 15:00 Naomh Columba v Naomh Brid
03 Aug 15:00 Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Ultan
ROUND 2
08 Aug 15:00 Naomh Ultan v Naomh Muire
08 Aug 16:30 Cloughaneely v Naomh Columba
09 Aug 15:00 Red Hughs v Buncrana
09 Aug 15:00 Naomh Brid v Aodh Ruadh
09 Aug 16:30 Malin v Naomh Colmcille
09 Aug 19:00 Burt v Gaeil Fhánada
