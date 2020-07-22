Kilcar defeat All-Ireland champions Corofin of Galway in challenge game

Contact
Patrick McBrearty . . . among the goalscorers for Kilcar
Kilcar might have no league game this weekend but they continued their preparation for the upcoming Michael Murphy Senior Championship with a win over All-Ireland club champions, Corofin this evening.
The game took place at the Mullinabreena grounds on the main Sligo-Galway road and Kilcar ran out winners 3-11 to 1-12.
In difficult playing conditions the Kilcar goalscorers were Patrick McBrearty, Ciaran McGinley and Brian O'Donnell.
Kilcar begin their championship campaign on Saturday week when they host Termon in Towney before their big clash in the second round away to St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park on Friday night, July 7th.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Popular smoked salmon paté product withdrawn due to risk of bacterial contamination (PHOTO: stock image)
Emergency services attended the scene and the male teenager was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.