Kilcar defeat All-Ireland champions Corofin of Galway in challenge game

Kilcar might have no league game this weekend but they continued their preparation for the upcoming Michael Murphy Senior Championship with a win over All-Ireland club champions, Corofin this evening.

The game took place at the Mullinabreena grounds on the main Sligo-Galway road and Kilcar ran out winners 3-11 to 1-12.

In difficult playing conditions the Kilcar goalscorers were Patrick McBrearty, Ciaran McGinley and Brian O'Donnell.

Kilcar begin their championship campaign on Saturday week when they host Termon in Towney before their big clash in the second round away to St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park on Friday night, July 7th.