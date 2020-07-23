Contact

Donegal Town make it two wins on the bounce with victory over Bonagee

Round-up of the midweek action in the Donegal League

Donegal League

The midweek games in the Donegal League served up some interesting results

It was a big night at both ends of the Donegal League Premier Division table on Wednesday as the mid-week games served up some big results.

Donegal Town made the journey to Letterkenny and came away with a fine 3-1 win over Bonagee United with the goals from Ronan McHugh (2) and James Kerrigan.

The win comes on the back of their victory over Milford United last weekend and after being bottom of the table during lockdown, Donegal have climbed up to seventh spot with these two wins.

At the top end of the table, Kildrum Tigers hosted Castlefin Celtic and the Tigers had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

Aaron O’Hagan gave the visitors the lead after a goalless first half but a penalty from Kevin McHugh saw the game end level.  

In a game with plenty of incident, Kildrum’s keeper was sent off and Castlefin also missed a penalty.

The result was good news for Kilmacrennan Celtic who stay top of the table. They meet Milford United in a local derby this weekend. 

Meanwhile there was action too on Wednesday night in the Saturday League.

In Division One, Keadue Rovers saw off Milford by 4-0 with goals from Owen Boyle (2), Jack Doherty and a Eugene Byrne pentlay.

In Division Two, Cranford United were 4-1 winners over Drumoghill thanks to goals from Conor McFadden, Martyn Cullen, Dale McFadden and Dylan McBride 

Ethan McCready scored the Drumoghill goal from the penalty spot. 

Drumkeen, in a race for the title with Cappry Rovers, could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Ballybofey United.

The St. Patrick’s Park outfit are now level on points at the top with Cappry, but they have two games more played. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

