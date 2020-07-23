Donegal Ladies GAA Minor League up and running on a busy week of games

Contact
Letterkenny Gaels, with their manager Michael O'Connor, before their victory over Naomh Colmcille in the Donegal Ladies Minor League
The first games in the new Donegal Ladies GAA Minor League were played this week.
Malin and Burt got the action underway on Monday night with Malin winning their Division 5 clash.
The majority of the games were played on Tuesday night and among the notable results were Downings’ win over a fancied Termon team in Division One while Naomh Columba travelled to Convoy and came away with a good victory in Division 4.
There was a big night too in Newtowncunningham where Naomh Colmcille hosted their first competitive fixture since GAA made a return to action with Letterkenny Gaels the visitors in Division 5. After a close first half, the Gaels were stronger after the break and ran out deserving winners.
Naomh Colmcille Minors who played on Tuesday night
The games in the Minor League followed a busy weekend of games at U-14 level while at adult level, there were games too in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships.
See below for this weekend’s championship fixtures.
Minor League results
DIV 1 GROUP A
Na Dúnaibh beat Termon
St. Eunans bye
GROUP B
Aodh Ruadh B/S beat Killybegs
St. Nauls bye
DIV 2 GROUP A
Glenfin beat Naomh Conaill
Four Masters bye
GROUP B
Naomh Pádraig Muff beat Urris
Milford bye
DIV 3 GROUP A
Carndonagh beat Buncrana
Moville bye
GROUP B
Red Hughs beat Mac Cumhaills
Ardara bye
DIV 4 GROUP A
Goath Dobhair beat Glenswilly
Fanad bye
GROUP B
Naomh Columba beat St. Marys Convoy
Bundoran bye
DIV 5 GROUP A
Malin beat Burt
Letterkenny Gaels beat Naomh Colmcille
GROUP B
Dungloe beat Naomh Muire
St. Michaels bye
Donegal LGFA Ladies Championship sponsored by Donegal Centra Stores
Sunday 26th July
All games at 10.30am (unless stated)
Senior Championship
Buncrana v Termon
Moville v Glenfin
Naomh Conaill - Free
Intermediate Championship
Green Group
Goath Dobhair v Milford
Noamh Muire v St Eunans
St Marys Convoy - Free
Yellow Group
Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh B/S
St Nauls v Fanad Gaels
Carndonagh v Ardara
Junior A Championship
Dungloe v Naomh Columba
Na Dunaibh v Robert Emmets
Killybegs v Glenswilly
Junior B Championship
Green Group
Burt v Malin
Red Hughs - Free
Yellow Group
Mc Cumhaills v Kilcar
Naomh Padraig Muff v Urris
