Donegal Ladies GAA Minor League up and running on a busy week of games

The first games in the new Donegal Ladies GAA Minor League were played this week.

Malin and Burt got the action underway on Monday night with Malin winning their Division 5 clash.

The majority of the games were played on Tuesday night and among the notable results were Downings’ win over a fancied Termon team in Division One while Naomh Columba travelled to Convoy and came away with a good victory in Division 4.

There was a big night too in Newtowncunningham where Naomh Colmcille hosted their first competitive fixture since GAA made a return to action with Letterkenny Gaels the visitors in Division 5. After a close first half, the Gaels were stronger after the break and ran out deserving winners.

Naomh Colmcille Minors who played on Tuesday night

The games in the Minor League followed a busy weekend of games at U-14 level while at adult level, there were games too in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships.

See below for this weekend’s championship fixtures.

Minor League results

DIV 1 GROUP A

Na Dúnaibh beat Termon

St. Eunans bye

GROUP B

Aodh Ruadh B/S beat Killybegs

St. Nauls bye

DIV 2 GROUP A

Glenfin beat Naomh Conaill

Four Masters bye

GROUP B

Naomh Pádraig Muff beat Urris

Milford bye

DIV 3 GROUP A

Carndonagh beat Buncrana

Moville bye

GROUP B

Red Hughs beat Mac Cumhaills

Ardara bye

DIV 4 GROUP A

Goath Dobhair beat Glenswilly

Fanad bye

GROUP B

Naomh Columba beat St. Marys Convoy

Bundoran bye

DIV 5 GROUP A

Malin beat Burt

Letterkenny Gaels beat Naomh Colmcille

GROUP B

Dungloe beat Naomh Muire

St. Michaels bye

Donegal LGFA Ladies Championship sponsored by Donegal Centra Stores

Sunday 26th July

All games at 10.30am (unless stated)

Senior Championship

Buncrana v Termon

Moville v Glenfin

Naomh Conaill - Free

Intermediate Championship

Green Group

Goath Dobhair v Milford

Noamh Muire v St Eunans

St Marys Convoy - Free

Yellow Group

Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh B/S

St Nauls v Fanad Gaels

Carndonagh v Ardara

Junior A Championship

Dungloe v Naomh Columba

Na Dunaibh v Robert Emmets

Killybegs v Glenswilly

Junior B Championship

Green Group

Burt v Malin

Red Hughs - Free

Yellow Group

Mc Cumhaills v Kilcar

Naomh Padraig Muff v Urris