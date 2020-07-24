MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Patience will be needed to get us through

“I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure; try to please everybody all of the time.” - Herbert Bayard Swope

We are only a week into the resumption of games and already there are calls for more and more people to be allowed to go to games. Last weekend clubs got back into action with no more than 200 people supposed to be in attendance at any game. This was always going to be difficult to control and as I alluded to last week, what club volunteer was going to turn anyone away from going to see a game.

Last Sunday there were calls in the national press by many high profile GAA people suggesting that GAA grounds could cater for more supporters and allowing just a hundred or so supporters into grounds made little or no sense.

The chairman of All-Ireland club champions Corofin, Michael Ryder, explained with reduced attendances that they as a club would only be able to hand out 30 tickets to supporters for the upcoming championship encounter against All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard.

The meeting of two All-Ireland club champions who hail from the same county is unique and as Mr Ryder goes on to explain the game “could easily draw anywhere from five to six thousand supporters” so only being given 40 tickets for players and management and then another 30 he described as “ being a complete nuisance”, which to be fair to him you can’t argue with.

However, he went further to point out that “clubs have done a lot of voluntary work to help their neighbours in some way, it’s a pity the government did not look at the GAA at club level to help them”.

It is true that members of many GAA clubs the length and breadth of the country went out of their way to help out neighbours and friends who were unable to get things done for one reason or another due to the pandemic, but should GAA clubs should get special treatment for these acts of kindness?

Surely all those acts of kindness were carried out because we all lived in the same community and that’s what neighbours do in time of need. Maybe Michael may have been taken up the wrong way but this has been the trend since the government made 200 the limit at any outdoor event last weekend.

For those who attended games at the weekend they didn’t have to be accountants to figure out that crowds were a bit more than the recommende. However, supporters were doing their best to keep their distance, but can the country afford a free-for-all at GAA games. If we say that it’s okay to 500, or maybe let’s say a 1,00. Where does it stop? What are we doing this for?

At the start of getting things opened, it was described as being vital for the health and well-being of all those young men and ladies who love playing the games; that we get things up and running. But we have to abide by the recommendations of the people charged with looking after the best interests of everyone in the country.

Two hundred was the figure four or five weeks ago when we were told that there was a chance of the games going ahead. There wasn’t a word, clubs and county boards were going to make it work. Now things are back up and running, the goalposts are moving and moving with great haste.

As a people we’re never happy, we always want more, and sometimes we have to be reminded of that. This can get out of control very quickly and if we’re not careful all could be closed down once again; and where will we be then?

How do address the lack of opportunities for those very same young people then, because those that are playing the game are not the ones giving out about the numbers going to watch them. They’re just glad to be playing and it could be taken away from them by others who may have a different agenda.

Croke Park and especially John Horan have been stern in all their commentary throughout the pandemic. Their line has always been to follow health and government advice. The pressure on those that are in charge of the GAA has to be immense; clubs and county boards are under pressure to service loans and keep operating while having little or no opportunity to raise funds in the traditional manner but if we push too hard now, are we in danger of cutting off our nose to spite our face.

People are out and about more, there is a lot of movement around the country with people on holidays and the risk of infection is still very high. So we are by no means anywhere near being back to normal.

Julius Caesar once said “it is easier to find men who will volunteer to die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience”.