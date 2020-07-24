THE SPORTING DIARY: Streaming may be the only answer for GAA

The GAA could do worse than follow the lead taken by the FAI this week in organising a streaming service for all Premier Division League of Ireland games for the remainder of the season.

A very attractive package costing €55 will give supporters access to all games, not just the games involving their own clubs.

There is also the option of streaming your own club's games on a pay per match fee of just €5 per match.

Maybe the GAA are working on this. It seems the obvious way to go as regards the intercounty championships.

Last weekend the Donegal GAA club season got up and running with most grounds almost empty because of the guidelines. You can imagine having around 120 supporters in county grounds O'Donnell Park, MacCumhaill Park and Fr Tierney Park. There is a strong case to be made for more supporters to be allowed into games.

Aodh Ruadh streamed their game with Bundoran on Facebook and it was very well received. I went into a local shop on Saturday morning and Kenneth Neilan was very pleased with the product, saying it was great to be able to see a local game. Brian McEniff, in his column, mentioned that Martin Carney had rang him after the game and was delighted to be able to watch and was also pleased with the standard of the fare on offer.

Apart from the locals who were able to watch the game, the stream was also well received away from home in Ireland and overseas.

The intercounty season is due to get up and running in the middle of October and already there is a great worry about moving big numbers of supporters all over the country to support their teams. Imagine if Donegal have to play their game with Tyrone in Croke Park; the dangers associated with allowing up to 10,000 supporters from both counties travel to Dublin, some maybe staying overnight, and then returning to their homes.

With Dublin still the hotspot for Covid-19, it would hardly be on the 'Green List' of places for safe travel.

That is where streaming might save the day. With a small charge the GAA could beam the intercounty championship games into the homes of supporters. It would be a win-win situation for all involved - the GAA would be able to collect much needed revenue while supporters could see their county in a safe environment.

It would not be ideal. Teams might not like playing behind closed doors, but it is the only safe way to proceed in these difficult times.

News that a senior player in the Eglish (Tyrone) team tested positive this week is a stark warning. There was that worry for Naomh Colmcille last week after they had played Glack from Derry in a challenge game. Thankfully, nothing emerged from that encounter.

There have been Covid-19 scares at quite a number of GAA clubs all over the county. Everyone needs to remain vigilant. Aodh Ruadh were not the only club to stream games at the weekend. I have heard that Termon streamed their ladies championship meeting with Moville while St Nauls are due to stream their re-arranged game with Naomh Conaill this evening (Thursday).

I am reminded of the first slogan we heard when this pandemic appeared in February. STAY SAFE, STAY AT HOME.