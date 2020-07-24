Kilmacrennan Celtic can stay on track for Donegal Premier title

Kilmacrennan Celtic host bottom side Milford United on Sunday and they should stay on top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.

There was action last night in various leagues with Kildrum Tigers and Castlefin Celtic playing out a draw, a result that doesn't help either of them. Kildrum face another tricky tie on Sunday when they visit Bonagee United.

The other top four side Cappry Rovers travel to Keadue Rovers on Sunday.

Donegal Town are on a roll, defeating Bonagee United last night (Wednesday) while on Sunday they host Cranford United and after winning last week, they could make a big move away from the bottom of the table.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One the main action is who will be winners and also at the bottom of the table. Glenea United are a point ahead of Convoy Arsenal at the top and should stay in control as they face bottom side Lifford Celtic. Convoy Arsenal host St Catherine's.

Second from bottom Letterbarrow Celtic travel to Gweedore Celtic. They are four points adrift of Drumoghill Celtic, who are at home to Rathmullan Celtic

In the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two Swilly Rovers can clinch the title if they win away to Lagan Harps on Sunday. They are two points clear of Raphoe Town, who have just one game left.

Saturday action

The main action on Saturday centres on the Voodoo Venue Cup with the quarter-finals down for decision. Saturday League One winners Donegal Town Reserves host Kildrum Tigers Reserves; Cranford United Reserves are at home to Keadue Rovers Reserves; Glencar Celtic travel to Arranmore United and Milford United Reserves host Castlefin Celtic Reserves.

Saturday 25th July 2020 1p.m.

Voodoo Venue Cup - Quarter Finals

Donegal Town Res v Kildrum Tigers Res

Cranford United Res v Keadue Rovers Res

Arranmore United v Glencar Celtic

Milford United Res v Castlefin Celtic Res

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Copany Rovers

Sunday 26th July 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Keadue Rovers v Cappry Rovers (K.O. 11a.m.)

Bonagee United v Kildrum Tigers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United

Drumkeen United v Castlefin Celtic

Donegal Town v Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. v Rathmullan Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v St. Catherines

Ballybofey United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Gweedore Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Glenea United v Lifford Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United v Deele Harps

Lagan Harps v Swilly Rovers