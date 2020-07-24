Kilmacrennan Celtic can stay on track for Donegal Premier title

Contact
Kilmacrennan Celtic host bottom side Milford United on Sunday and they should stay on top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.
There was action last night in various leagues with Kildrum Tigers and Castlefin Celtic playing out a draw, a result that doesn't help either of them. Kildrum face another tricky tie on Sunday when they visit Bonagee United.
The other top four side Cappry Rovers travel to Keadue Rovers on Sunday.
Donegal Town are on a roll, defeating Bonagee United last night (Wednesday) while on Sunday they host Cranford United and after winning last week, they could make a big move away from the bottom of the table.
In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One the main action is who will be winners and also at the bottom of the table. Glenea United are a point ahead of Convoy Arsenal at the top and should stay in control as they face bottom side Lifford Celtic. Convoy Arsenal host St Catherine's.
Second from bottom Letterbarrow Celtic travel to Gweedore Celtic. They are four points adrift of Drumoghill Celtic, who are at home to Rathmullan Celtic
In the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two Swilly Rovers can clinch the title if they win away to Lagan Harps on Sunday. They are two points clear of Raphoe Town, who have just one game left.
Saturday action
The main action on Saturday centres on the Voodoo Venue Cup with the quarter-finals down for decision. Saturday League One winners Donegal Town Reserves host Kildrum Tigers Reserves; Cranford United Reserves are at home to Keadue Rovers Reserves; Glencar Celtic travel to Arranmore United and Milford United Reserves host Castlefin Celtic Reserves.
Saturday 25th July 2020 1p.m.
Voodoo Venue Cup - Quarter Finals
Donegal Town Res v Kildrum Tigers Res
Cranford United Res v Keadue Rovers Res
Arranmore United v Glencar Celtic
Milford United Res v Castlefin Celtic Res
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Copany Rovers
Sunday 26th July 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Keadue Rovers v Cappry Rovers (K.O. 11a.m.)
Bonagee United v Kildrum Tigers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United
Drumkeen United v Castlefin Celtic
Donegal Town v Cranford United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumoghill F.C. v Rathmullan Celtic
Convoy Arsenal v St. Catherines
Ballybofey United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Gweedore Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic
Glenea United v Lifford Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Glenree United v Deele Harps
Lagan Harps v Swilly Rovers
