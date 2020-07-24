Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Kilmacrennan Celtic can stay on track for Donegal Premier title

Champs: Swilly Rovers can lift Division Two title on Sunday

Kilmacrennan Celtic can stay on track for Donegal Premier title

Kilmacrennan Celtic host bottom side Milford United on Sunday and they should stay on top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.

There was action last night in various leagues with Kildrum Tigers and Castlefin Celtic playing out a draw, a result that doesn't help either of them. Kildrum face another tricky tie on Sunday when they visit Bonagee United.

The other top four side Cappry Rovers travel to Keadue Rovers on Sunday.

Donegal Town are on a roll, defeating Bonagee United last night (Wednesday) while on Sunday they host Cranford United and after winning last week, they could make a big move away from the bottom of the table.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One the main action is who will be winners and also at the bottom of the table. Glenea United are a point ahead of Convoy Arsenal at the top and should stay in control as they face bottom side Lifford Celtic. Convoy Arsenal host St Catherine's.

Second from bottom Letterbarrow Celtic travel to Gweedore Celtic. They are four points adrift of Drumoghill Celtic, who are at home to Rathmullan Celtic

In the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two Swilly Rovers can clinch the title if they win away to Lagan Harps on Sunday. They are two points clear of Raphoe Town, who have just one game left.

Saturday action

The main action on Saturday centres on the Voodoo Venue Cup with the quarter-finals down for decision. Saturday League One winners Donegal Town Reserves host Kildrum Tigers Reserves; Cranford United Reserves are at home to Keadue Rovers Reserves; Glencar Celtic travel to Arranmore United and Milford United Reserves host Castlefin Celtic Reserves.

Saturday 25th July 2020 1p.m.

Voodoo Venue Cup - Quarter Finals

Donegal Town Res v Kildrum Tigers Res

Cranford United Res v Keadue Rovers Res

Arranmore United v Glencar Celtic

Milford United Res v Castlefin Celtic Res

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Copany Rovers

Sunday 26th July 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Keadue Rovers v Cappry Rovers (K.O. 11a.m.)

Bonagee United v Kildrum Tigers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United

Drumkeen United v Castlefin Celtic

Donegal Town v Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. v Rathmullan Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v St. Catherines

Ballybofey United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Gweedore Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Glenea United v Lifford Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United v Deele Harps

Lagan Harps v Swilly Rovers

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie