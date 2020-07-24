Eoghan Bán inspired Killybegs have narrow win over Naomh Columba in Fintra

Killybegs, who were minus county star Hugh McFadden, had just enough in the tank to get over the line against Naomh Columba in the regional league in Fintra on Friday evening.

Killybegs 1-15

Naomh Columba 1-13

The Fishermen were given a late scare when David O'Donnell found the net with a minute of normal time remaining to cut the deficit to just one point.

But Jon Bán Gallagher came forward to fire over the last point and ensure victory for the home side.

Last week Killybegs lost out to Kilcar in Towney while Naomh Columba drew at home to Ardara.

It is not often that Aaron Doherty is held scoreless, but that is what happened in Fintra. He was denied a goal just before the second half water break by a great save from Kevin Martin.

Killybegs led by 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time with Eoghan Bán Gallagher the big driving force. Jack McSharry also played his part and he got the all-important goal nine minutes into the second half after good work by Evan Broderick.

Ryan Gillespie was the star man for Naomh Columba, hitting 0-9, a fantastic return on the losing side.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Ryan Carr (0-1); Seamus Og Byrne, Jon Bán Gallagher (0-1), Michael Callaghan; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Evan Broderick; Christopher Murrin, Jack McSharry (1-5,2f), Michael Statham (0-2,2f); Donal McGuire (0-2), Daniel Breslin (0-2), Shaun Gorrell (0-2,2'45s'). Subs: Shaun Kelly for McGuire; Niall Campbell for D Breslin.



NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Kieran McBrearty; Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, Ryan McNern; Fionn Gallagher, Kevin McNern (0-1); Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Aaron Doherty, David O'Donnell (1-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-9,2f), Lanty Molloy, Paul O'Hare (0-1). Subs: Declan McGuire and Paddy Byrne for K McNern and R McNern, ht; Ronan O'Hare for R Gillespie; Stephen Jones for B Carr; Barry Carr for S Jones.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)