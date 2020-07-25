Aodh Ruadh produce strong second half to overcome gritty St Mary's, Convoy

Contact
David Dolan . . . got first Aodh Ruadh goal
Aodh Ruadh needed to put their best foot forward in the second half to overcome a gritty St Mary's, Convoy in the regional league.
St Mary's Convoy 0-7
Aodh Ruadh 3-10
The home side led the Ballyshannon boys at one stage in the first half before a David Dolan goal put Aodh Ruadh in the lead at the break by 1-3 to 0-4.
Points from J Toye and J McGill kept St Mary's in touch with Philip Patton, Peter Boyle and Shane Gillespie getting the Aodh Ruadh points.
However, in the second half a Ronan McInerney penalty after Nathan Boyle was pulled down put Aodh Ruadh on their way.
A third goal came from Johnny Gethins, while C Bonner, J McGill and Paddy Dolan had points for St Mary's
ST MARY'S, CONVOY: L Mailey; C McDermott, JA Kee M Patton; B McNamee, R Donnellan, J Doherty; P Dolan (0-1), J McGill (0-4); L McMullan, P Blake, C Dolan; J Toye (0-1), M Ayton, L Toye. Subs: S Patton, C Bonner (0-1).
AODH RUADH: P Boyle; M McGlynn, C Kelly, M McKenna; E Lynch, J Gallagher, S Gillespie; C Dolan, S Taylor; D McInerney, P Patton, N Boyle; J Gethins, D Dolan, S Rooney.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.