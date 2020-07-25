Aodh Ruadh produce strong second half to overcome gritty St Mary's, Convoy

Aodh Ruadh needed to put their best foot forward in the second half to overcome a gritty St Mary's, Convoy in the regional league.

St Mary's Convoy 0-7

Aodh Ruadh 3-10

The home side led the Ballyshannon boys at one stage in the first half before a David Dolan goal put Aodh Ruadh in the lead at the break by 1-3 to 0-4.

Points from J Toye and J McGill kept St Mary's in touch with Philip Patton, Peter Boyle and Shane Gillespie getting the Aodh Ruadh points.

However, in the second half a Ronan McInerney penalty after Nathan Boyle was pulled down put Aodh Ruadh on their way.

A third goal came from Johnny Gethins, while C Bonner, J McGill and Paddy Dolan had points for St Mary's

ST MARY'S, CONVOY: L Mailey; C McDermott, JA Kee M Patton; B McNamee, R Donnellan, J Doherty; P Dolan (0-1), J McGill (0-4); L McMullan, P Blake, C Dolan; J Toye (0-1), M Ayton, L Toye. Subs: S Patton, C Bonner (0-1).

AODH RUADH: P Boyle; M McGlynn, C Kelly, M McKenna; E Lynch, J Gallagher, S Gillespie; C Dolan, S Taylor; D McInerney, P Patton, N Boyle; J Gethins, D Dolan, S Rooney.