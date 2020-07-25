Glenswilly take the points in Downings but are made fight to the end

This match between Na Dúnaibh and Gleann tSúilí, with the exception of a first half shower, was played on a reasonably good Saturday evening and was quite an entertaining game, due mostly to the fact that it was a high scoring game.



Na Dúnaibh 1-14

Gleann tSúilí 3-11



I’m not sure whether the large crowd was due to the presence of our county hero Michael Murphy or the fact that this was our first long awaited football match of the year, probably a combination of both.

The game was probably an indication of the gap between an experienced Senior team and a team that has just made its way into Division Two. Having said that, Na Dúnaibh can feel fairly satisfied with their performance and had they translated some early superiority into scores perhaps the gap between them at halftime wouldn’t have been so big.

The score at half-time was: Na Dúnaibh 0-6, Gleann tSúilí 2-8.

The Gleann tSúilí scores in that first half came from: C Mc Fadden 1-2, O. Crawford 1-2, M. Murphy 0-2, C. Marley 0-1, K. Dunleavy 0-1

Na Dúnaibh scores in the first half were : L. Connor 0-2, K. Mc Groddy 0-1, J.Mc Groddy 0-1, G.B.Mc Clafferty 0-1, A. Pasoma 0-1.

Gleann tSúilí opened the scoring in the second half with a point from O. Crawford in the first few minutes but na Dúnaibh replied with a Lorcan Connor goal after 4 minutes. Back came Gleann tSúilí again with a goal from Caolan McFadden on 7 minutes. Although they had lots of wides for the remainder of the second half they only added two more points to their score. In the same period Na Dúnaibh added a further eight points - L.Connor 0-6 and J Mc Groddy 0-2.

Perhaps with 10 minutes gone in the second half and Gleann tSúilí sitting with a commanding lead they probably took their foot of the pedal. Great credit to Na Dúnaibh, however, for taking up the challenge and gave us a highly entertaining second half.

One very important lesson Na Dúnaibh would have learned from this match – an invaluable lesson and that is that the ‘hits’ in Division One football are far more effective than the minor knocks of the lower divisions. Na Dúnaibh are a very young side with a lot of potential, let’s hope they can keep this team together for a few years. To-days encounter and some of the games to come will be of great benefit.

One might think that M.Murphy had a quiet day but, apart from his two points he was the one who set up both goals; he was a constant threat around the goalmouth. Glenn tSúilí worked very hard, were hard and fair and fully deserved their victory.



Na Dúnaibh: S Mc Groddy, M.Davies, O.Boyce, B.McNutt, K.Doherty, G.B Mc Clafferty, P.McGinty, R.Gallagher, K Mc Groddy, J McGroddy, L.Connor, J.L.Mc Bride, B.Mc Bride,S.Boyce, A.Pasoma.



Gleann tSúilí: C. Randles, R.Crawford, E.Ward, S. Gallagher, J. Gallagher, C. Callaghan, K.Carberry, S.Wogan, C.Marley, O.Crawford, G. Mc Fadden, K.Dunleavey, K.Kelly, M. Murphy, C.Mc Ginty.