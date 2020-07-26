McGinley first home in New Mills 10k - See full results from first race since return to action

Road racing returned to Donegal today with the running of the New Mills 10k and there was a familiar name at the top of the order with Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC first home.

Chris McGuinness of Foyle Valley AC was 10 seconds adrift while Michael Black was third.

First lady home was Clare McGuigan of Lifford Strabane AC with Helen McCready from Rosses AC second and Monica McGranaghan, Letterkenny AC third.

FULL RESULTS WERE

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime

1. 155 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M MO Letterkenny AC 32:40

2. 152 Mc Guinness, Chris M MO Foyle Valley AC 32:50

3. 160 Black, Michael M MO 33:37

4. 181 Hughes, Eoin M MO Letterkenny AC 33:56

5. 205 Scully, Gary M M40 Nenagh Olympic 34:01

6. 212 Mc Hugh, Philip M MO Letterkenny AC 34:08

7. 202 Mc Elhill, John M M40 Finn Valley AC 34:13

8. 203 Mc Gonagle, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny AC 34:47

9. 190 Gallagher, Shane M MO Finn Valley AC 35:28

10. 209 Gallagher, Gary M MO Finn Valley AC 35:34

11. 208 Cullen, Paul M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 35:36

12. 220 Devenney, Martin M MO Letterkenny AC 35:43

13. 231 Mc Hugh, Manus M M40 Rosses AC 35:45

14. 206 Mc Fadden, John M MO Finn Valley AC 35:55

15. 218 Mc Guigan, Claire F FO Lifford/Strabane AC 36:00

16. 223 Gibbons, Joe M MO Milford AC 36:44

17. 814 Kerr, Michael M M40 Carmen Runners 36:49

18. 222 Doherty, Liam M M40 Milford AC 36:54

19. 215 Gallagher, Barry M M40 Finn Valley AC 36:59

20. 217 Brennan, Conor M MO Letterkenny AC 37:06

21. 225 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses ac 37:10

22. 210 Carlin, Shea M MO Finn Valley AC 37:16

23. 221 Kelly, Kevin M MO Letterkenny AC 37:29

24. 232 Daly, Luke M MO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 37:37

25. 216 Ferry, Kevin M M40 Letterkenny AC 37:53

26. 296 Doherty, Paul M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 38:08

27. 235 Grier, George M MO 38:29

28. 228 Mc Cready, Helen F FO Rosses AC 38:32

29. 229 Tinney, Liam M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 38:49

30. 230 Mc Bride, Declan M MO Milford AC 38:55

31. 242 Coyle, Barry M M40 38:57

32. 226 Mullan, Benny M M40 Inishowen ac 39:00

33. 239 Connolly, Mark M M60 Finn Valley AC 39:07

34. 300 Mc Menamin, Peter M MO Finn Valley AC 39:13

35. 248 Boyce, Shaun M MO Milford AC 39:19

36. 251 Ó Cuireáin, Dáire M MO 39:21

37. 257 Boyce, Harry M MO Milford AC 39:27

38. 246 Gallen, Eugene M M40 39:27

39. 237 Mc Granaghan, Monica F F40 Letterkenny AC 39:29

40. 238 Mc Granaghan, gerard M M40 Letterkenny AC 39:28

41. 214 Friel, Cian M MO 39:43

42. 233 Mc Fadden, Gary M M40 39:53

43. 259 Evans, Donna F F50 Clones 40:08

44. 297 Mc Ginty, Emmett M MO City of derry 40:22

45. 247 McGinty, Gemma F FO City of derry 40:22

46. 263 Wiseman, Eimear F FO Letterkenny AC 40:38

47. 250 Mc Hugh, Michael M M40 Milford AC 40:46

48. 244 O Neill, Conn M MO Foyle Valley AC 40:48

49. 234 Mc Laughlin, Adam M MO Foyle Valley AC 40:59

50. 253 Hewett, Daniel M MO Milford AC 40:59

51. 271 Brennan, Patrick M MO Letterkenny AC 41:01

52. 805 Gallagher, Michael M M40 Finn Valley AC 41:05

53. 266 Harkin, Michael M M40 41:09

54. 243 Mc Geady, Seamus M MO Foyle Valley AC 41:27

55. 256 Galvin, Michael M M50 Letterkenny AC 41:32

56. 204 Mc Glynn, Aidan M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:45

57. 291 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for fun letterkenny 41:44

58. 245 Ferry, Liam M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:53

59. 268 O Kane, Mark M MO 41:55

60. 260 Anderson, Ciaran M M40 Foyle Valley AC 42:27

61. 279 Shiels, Stephen M M50 Letterkenny AC 42:33

62. 276 Mc Fadden, Mark M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:02

63. 284 Doherty, Garrett M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 43:14

64. 292 Gallagher, Damien M MO 43:06

65. 274 Kerr, Martin M M60 Milford AC 43:14

66. 267 Kearns, Gary M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:21

67. 273 Marley, Gillian F FO Milford AC 43:45

68. 283 Mc Fadden, Aidan M MO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 44:09

69. 282 Hughes, John M M50 Letterkenny AC 44:11

70. 807 Higgins, Alison F FO 44:09

71. 278 Gallagher, Peter M M40 Letterkenny AC 44:16

72. 264 Thompson, Michael M M40 44:30

73. 290 Langan, Eugene M M40 44:30

74. 289 Mc Fadden, John M M40 Letterkenny AC 44:37

75. 287 Cullen, Daniel M MO Milford AC 44:42

76. 258 Gill, Declan M M40 Foyle Valley AC 44:53

77. 280 Boyle, Marie F FO Letterkenny AC 45:00

78. 293 Cannon, Shaun M MO 45:02

79. 295 Scanlan, Noeleen F FO Letterkenny AC 45:07

80. 269 Mc Nabb, Joanne F F40 Finn Valley AC 45:22

81. 547 Breslin, Cathy F F40 Rosses AC 45:23

82. 227 Lee, Paul M M50 Letterkenny AC 45:46

83. 298 Bell, Eilish F F50 Inishowen ac 46:41

84. 270 Mc Glynn, Conor M MO Pro Fitness Ballybofey 47:16

85. 809 Carr, Mark M MO Milford AC 47:17

86. 286 Mullen, John Anthony M M50 Letterkenny AC 47:35

87. 526 Callaghan, Declan M M40 Milford AC 47:41

88. 798 Lynch, Noel M M50 Letterkenny AC 47:55

89. 804 Mc Gettigan, Paul M MO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 48:46

90. 294 O Leary, Sean M M50 49:33

91. 288 Cannon, Daniel M MO 49:42

92. 806 Mc Daid, Niamh F FO Letterkenny AC 49:42

93. 808 Robinson, Anne F FO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 50:07

94. 810 Wiseman, Liam M M50 Letterkenny AC 50:13

95. 252 Mc Mahon, Sean M MO 50:20

96. 815 Margey, Bryan M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 50:28

97. 813 Mc Kenna, Patricia F F50 Letterkenny AC 51:03

98. 818 Kerr, Sinéad F FO Carmen Runners 51:10

99. 817 Mc Carron, Noel M M60 51:55

100. 822 Price, Seamus M MO Glencar 52:09

101. 811 Doherty, James M M40 52:25

102. 819 Stilvern, Rachael F FO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 52:39

103. 261 Doherty, Áine F F40 53:17

104. 816 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn Valley AC 54:47

105. 821 Mc Bride, Eunan M M50 Letterkenny Cycling Club 55:10

106. 812 Wiseman, Theresa F F50 Letterkenny AC 55:15

107. 800 Gallagher, Hugh M M60 Letterkenny AC 57:56