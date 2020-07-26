Late goals see Gaoth Dobhair snatch victory over Milford in Moyle View Park

Gavin McBride and Kevin Cassidy hit late goals as Gaoth Dobhair snatched a dramatic win over Miford, in Moyle View Park.



Milford ……….. 0-17

Gaoth Dobhair ..3-11



McBride converted from the penalty spot after Paddy Peoples had been adjudged to have committed a footblock on Odhran McFadden Ferry.

That was two minutes from the end of normal time and the goal propelled Gaoth Dobhair into a one point lead.

And when Kevin Cassidy intercepted the kick-out before planting it wide of Sean Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair were four up.

In a frenetic finish, Christopher Barrett and Kane Barrett hit late points for a shellshocked Miford before Eoin De Burca rounded off the scoring for a precious win for an understrength Gaoth Dobhair.

The 2018 Ulster champions lined out without Christopher Sweeney, Neil McGee, Odhran MacNiallais, Michael Carroll, Gary McFadden, Seaghan Ferry, Cian Mulligan and Dan McBride.

McBride’s goal was his second from the penalty spot. He scored the first in the early minutes of the second period after being introduced at half-time.

This goal propelled his side into a two point lead after they had trailed by a point 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

The opening half was pretty even with Christopher Barrett, Ryan McMahon, Cathal McGettigan and Matthew McLaughlin scoring form for the locals.

Eamonn Collum, Dáire Ó Baoill and Sean Boyle scored the bulk of the first half Gaoth Dobhair points.

The sides were level three times in the opening period before Cathal McGettigan sent Milford in one in front at the interval.



MILFORD; Sean Gallagher; Conor Coll, Sean Black, TJ Evesson (0-1); Shay Durning, Ryan McMahon (0-2), Gavin Grier; Lorcan Friel, Rory O’Donnell; Cathal McGettigan (0-7,5f), Luke Barrett (0-2,1f),Christopher Barrett (0-2); Conor McHugh, Kane Barrett (0-2,1f), Matthew McLaughlin (0-1). Subs: Peter Curran for C Coll, Paddy Peoples for S Black.

GAOTH DOBHAIR; Gavin Sweeney; Christopher McFadden, James O’Baoill, Prionsais ‘ Gallagher; Niall Friel, Eamonn McGee, Sean Doherty; Dáire Ó Baoill (0-2). Eoin De Burca (0-1); Sean Boyle (0-3), Odhran Ferry McFadden, Liam Wiggins; Eamonn Collim (0-4,3f), Kevin Cassidy (1-0), Conor Boyle. Subs: Gavin McBride (2-1, 2-0 pens)) for C Boyle, Neasan Mac Giolla McMcBhríde, Aidan Breathanach for S Ó Baoill, Cathal Gillespie for S Boyle; Fiachra Coyle for L Wiggins.

REFEREE: Greg McGrory (Four Masters).