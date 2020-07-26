Naomh Conaill comfortable winners against a gritty Dungloe side

County champions Naomh Conaill eventually eased home in this well fought clash with their neighbours Dungloe, from beyond the Gweebarra.

Naomh Conaill 1-14

Dungloe 0-7

But the scoreline is slightly harsh on a youthful Dungloe side who were minus the influential Greene brothers, and made Glenties fight all the way to the finish.

With just 15 minutes to go, the highly impressive Daniel Ward hit a superb point into the wind with the outside of the boot to leave just three points between the sides as a wind-assisted Naomh Conaill led by 0-10 to 0-7.

But they tacked on 1-4, a goal from a Charles McGuinnnes penalty that was converted as sub Dungloe keeper Ciaran saved the initial shot, but McGuinness finished the rebound to the net.

That came in the 61st minute.

As expected Glenties ran their considerable bench and Dermot “Brick” Molloy and Darragh Gallagher were on target in that second half.

For Dungloe, Ward was outstanding and is surely worth a wee look from his Rosses neighbour Declan Bonner, while Naomh Conaill county stars Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan McGettigan showed moments of genuine quality.

Dungloe had the considerable breeze in the first half and played some good football with Ward proving a handful for Glenties full-back A J Gallagher and Gerard Walsh and the Curran brothers also standing out.

They jumped into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 12th minute thanks to three well struck efforts from Ward and a 45 from keeper Danny Rogers.

Glenties replied through John O’Malley and McGettigan.

But three quick points on the trot from midfielder Ciaran Thompson put the home side ahead by a point on 0-5 to 0-4 by the 15th minute.

The scoring rate dropped in the run up to half-time with Nathan Byrne and McGettigan swapping scores with Ward.

Glenties led by 0-7 to 0-5 and put on Marty Boyle, Dermot Molloy, Jeaic MacCeallbhui and Ultan Doherty as Martin Regan ran the changes.

“Brick” showed his worth with two quick points that were added to be the elegant McGettigan to leave Glenties ahead by 0-10 to 0-5.

But Ward narrowed the gap to three before that late surge from the county champions that saw them home comfortably.

The returned Darragh Gallagher was also on target for the winners who showed that they still have a serious bench.

Gritty Dungloe battled well for long periods and made this a contest until those final moments.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, A J Gallagher, Jason Campbell; Caolan McGill, Ethan O’Donnell, Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-3,2f), Nathan Byrne (0-1); Eoin Waide, Eoghan McGettigan (0-4), Eunan Doherty; Seamus Corcoran, Charles McGuinness (1-2f, pen), John O’Malley (0-1). Subs: Dermot “Brick” Molloy (0-2) for Seamus Corcoran, Marty Boyle for Ciaran Thompson, Jeaic MacCeallbhui for AJ Gallagher and Ultan Doherty for John O’Malley (h-time), Leon Thompson for Eoghan McGettigan (49), Darragh Gallagher (0-1) for Nathan Byrne (51)

Dungloe: Danny Rogers (0-1,45); Chris Boyle, Jason McBride, Christy Greene; Matthew Ward, Conor O’Donnell, Mark Curran; Barry Curran, Darren Curran; Noel McBride, Gerard Walsh (0-1) Dylan Sweeney; Dylan Boyle, Daniel Ward (0-5,2f) Sean Wallace. Subs: Adam McCafferty for Noel McBride (16), Caolan Ward for Matthew Ward (41), Oran Doogan for Barry Curran (50), Danny Gallagher for Dylan Sweeney (56), Jack Scally for Chris Boyle (58), Luke Neely for Dylan Boyle (59)

Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)