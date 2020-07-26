Super Swilly clinch Donegal League Division Two title

There will be big celebrations in Ramelton this Sunday night as Swilly Rovers are back among the silverware.

The Swilly Park outfit rounded off a brilliant first season back in the Donegal League by clinching the Division Two title with a 3-2 away win over Lagan Harps.

The result means Swilly are undefeated in the league this season - a magnificent achievement.

Their goals at Orchard Park came from Damien Friel, a Tyler Durning penalty and an og.

In the other match played in this division on Sunday, Deele Harps eased to a 5-0 win at Glenree.



Convoy win

In Division One, Darren McElwaine struck a hat-trick to help Convoy Arsenal to a 5-2 victory over St Catherine’s.

The result sets up a big title clash next weekend as fellow title chasers Glenea United were 2-0 winners over Lifford Celtic.

Darren McGeever scored Glenea’s opener and after Joe Coll saved a penalty, Glenea sealed the points with a second from Michael Barry.

They hold a one point advantage over Convoy at the top of the table, so a point will be good enough for Glenea next weekend.

For Lifford Celtic, the defeat means they are relegated.

On a busy day in Division one, Ballybofey United and Kerrykeel shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Bernard McGettigan opened the scoring for Kerrykeel but Damien Glackin fired home a free kick to level this game.

Rathmullan are still in with a chance of finishing in the play-off spot ahead of Kerrykeel. They won 2-0 at Drumoghill with Jaydee Alawiye and Adam Salhi scoring the goals.

But there was disappointment for Letterbarrow who are also relegated after losing 2-0 to Gweedore Celtic.



Meanwhile in the Premier Division, Kildrum Tigers dropped points in an important league game at Bonagee United.

The Tigers, who had been hot on the heels of leaders Kilmacrennan Celtic, were held to a 3-3 draw at Goose Green - their second draw in two games.

They were 2-0 up in this game, thanks to goals from kevin mchugh and Brian Breslin.

Lee McMonagle opened Bonagee’s account only for Barry O’Donnell to score a third for Kildrum and put them on their way to what would have been an important win.

But the Letterkenny side hit back with two goals of their own from Drew Connolly and Eamonn Cannon to deny the Tigers.

Kilmacrennan Celtic - leading the way in the division - recorded a narrow 1-0 win over struggling Milford United in their local derby. Terence Shiels struck the only goal of this game.

Kilmac’s lead over second placed Castlefinn Celtic is two points and they have one game less played. Castlefinn were also involved in a close game on Sunday, winning 2-1 against Drumkeen United with both goals from Shane Gallagher. Benny Bonner had drawn Drumkeen level in a game in which three men were sent off.

Donegal Town recorded a third win in three games since the return to action. They beat Cranford 3-1 to continue their push towards safety.

Ben Sweeney opened their account and James Kerrigan scored twice to see off the Cranford challenge.

The match between Keadue Rovers and Cappry Rovers, due to be played at Central Park on Sunday morning, was postponed.

FIXTURES



Wednesday 29th July 2020 K.O. 7p.m.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves



Friday 31st July 2020 K.O. 7.15p.m.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers v Drumkeen United



Saturday 1st August K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic v Deele Harps (K.O. 7.30 p.m.)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Reserves (K.O. 1p.m.)

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Oldtown Celtic

Glenea United Reserves v Strand Rovers

Milford United Reserves v Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic

Cranford United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Drumbar F.C. v Copany Rovers



Sunday 2nd August 2020 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic v Donegal Town

Milford United v Keadue Rovers

Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United v Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Rathmullan Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Lifford Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Ballybofey United v Drumoghill F.C.

Convoy Arsenal v Glenea United

St. Catherines v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic v Whitestrand United

Gweedore United v Raphoe Town

Glenree United v Swilly Rovers