Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Goals make the difference as St Eunan's prove too hot for Glenfin

Goals make the difference as St Eunan's prove too hot for Glenfin

Reporter:

Staff reporter

St Eunan’s goals the big scores against Glenfin

Conor O’Donnell (junior) and Jamie Doherty scored the goals as St Eunan’s proved too hot to handle for Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday afternoon.


St Eunan’s ………….3-13

Glenfin ……………....1-8 


The boys from O’Donnell Park recovered from a slow start and after being outscored 0-4 to 0-1 in the opening quarter, fought back to go in two up at half-time. 

The locals got off to a lightning start with three points in the opening nine minutes.

And they still led 0-4 to 0-1 before Jamie Doherty pounced for the first of the St Eunan’s goals. Then Conor O’Donnell struck on the stroke of half-time to help St Eunan’s to a 2-3 to 0-7 scoreline.

The winners, who lined out without county men Niall O’Donnell, Caolan Ward and Conor O’Donnell, dominated the second  period. 

They  extended their lead out to 2-6 to 0-7  courtesy of Eamonn Doherty, Eoin McGeehin and Shane O’Donnell, before Conor O’Donnell converted from the penalty spot for goal number three.

That was on 45 minutes as St Eunan’s led 3-6 to 0-7 at the three quarter mark. They added a further seven points in the closing 15 minutes before Kyle O’Meara tapped to the St Eunan’s nets after Shaun Patton failed to take clean possession.  


GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Darren Marley, Frank McGlynn, Daithi Carr; Stephen Carr (0-1), Karl McGlynn (0-2); Conor Ward, Owen Donnellan (0-1), Ross Marley (0-1); Gerard Ward(0-3,3f)), Stephen Ward, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gavin McDermott, Ronan Carlin, Shane McGinty, Kyle O’Meara (1-0), Aodhfin McGlynn.

ST EUNAN’S: Shaun Patton (1-0 og); Eamonn Doherty (0-1); Darragh Toal, Conor Moore; Peter McEniff, Peter Devine, Sean Ryan; Rory Kavanagh, Sean McGettigan; Cormac Finn, Niall Hannigan, Ciaran Moore; Jamie Doherty (1-3,1f), Conor O’Donnell (junior) (1-3, 1-0,1f,1’45), Eoin McGeehin (0-2). Subs: Shane O’Donnell (0-4), Brian McIntyre, Sean McVeigh (0-1), Kevin Kealy, Padraig McGettigan. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie