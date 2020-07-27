Goals make the difference as St Eunan's prove too hot for Glenfin

St Eunan’s goals the big scores against Glenfin

Conor O’Donnell (junior) and Jamie Doherty scored the goals as St Eunan’s proved too hot to handle for Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday afternoon.



St Eunan’s ………….3-13

Glenfin ……………....1-8



The boys from O’Donnell Park recovered from a slow start and after being outscored 0-4 to 0-1 in the opening quarter, fought back to go in two up at half-time.

The locals got off to a lightning start with three points in the opening nine minutes.

And they still led 0-4 to 0-1 before Jamie Doherty pounced for the first of the St Eunan’s goals. Then Conor O’Donnell struck on the stroke of half-time to help St Eunan’s to a 2-3 to 0-7 scoreline.

The winners, who lined out without county men Niall O’Donnell, Caolan Ward and Conor O’Donnell, dominated the second period.

They extended their lead out to 2-6 to 0-7 courtesy of Eamonn Doherty, Eoin McGeehin and Shane O’Donnell, before Conor O’Donnell converted from the penalty spot for goal number three.

That was on 45 minutes as St Eunan’s led 3-6 to 0-7 at the three quarter mark. They added a further seven points in the closing 15 minutes before Kyle O’Meara tapped to the St Eunan’s nets after Shaun Patton failed to take clean possession.



GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Darren Marley, Frank McGlynn, Daithi Carr; Stephen Carr (0-1), Karl McGlynn (0-2); Conor Ward, Owen Donnellan (0-1), Ross Marley (0-1); Gerard Ward(0-3,3f)), Stephen Ward, Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Gavin McDermott, Ronan Carlin, Shane McGinty, Kyle O’Meara (1-0), Aodhfin McGlynn.

ST EUNAN’S: Shaun Patton (1-0 og); Eamonn Doherty (0-1); Darragh Toal, Conor Moore; Peter McEniff, Peter Devine, Sean Ryan; Rory Kavanagh, Sean McGettigan; Cormac Finn, Niall Hannigan, Ciaran Moore; Jamie Doherty (1-3,1f), Conor O’Donnell (junior) (1-3, 1-0,1f,1’45), Eoin McGeehin (0-2). Subs: Shane O’Donnell (0-4), Brian McIntyre, Sean McVeigh (0-1), Kevin Kealy, Padraig McGettigan.