Reigning champions Setanta much too strong for rivals Burt at The Cross

Declan Coulter, in scoring form for Setanta

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Setanta, the champions, got the defence of their championship crown with a big win over arch rivals Burt at the Cross on Sunday afternoon. 

Setanta 3-14

Burt 1-8 


Gerard Gilmore and Josh Cronolly McGee scored the goals in the 12 point win in a game the winners had a look of victors from very early. 

Gerard Gilmore and Declan Coulter  were in flying form up front and between them scored 2-8 of the 3-14 tally. Gilmore struck 2-1 while Coulter landed seven points, five of them from placed balls.

Veteran Joe Boyle, Ronan and Caolan McDermott scored the bulk of the points for Burt. Eanna McLoughlin netted the goal for a new look Inishowen side. 

Setanta led 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time before pulling away in the second half to run out convincing winners and firm favourites to retain the title.

This was a first outing of the season for Setanta while it was a second straight defeat for Burt, who lost last weekend to Buncrana. 


SETANTA: Ciaran Bellew; Mark Callaghan, Martin Bonner,  Denim Rowan; Steven McBride, Danny Cullen (0-1), Shaun Anderson; Michael Donoghue, Richie Kee (0-1); Bernard Lafferty,  Declan Coulter (0-7,5f), Gerard Gilmore (2-1); Marc Devine (0-1), Josh Cronnolly McGee (1-1), Conor McGettigan (0-2). Subs: Alan McConnell for S McBride, Kevin Campbell for C McGettigan. 


BURT:  Paul Burns; Gareth Quinn, Ciaran Bradley, Callum Porter; Oisin Kelly,  Joe Boyle (0-2,1f),  Kevin Glenn; Steven Gillespie (0-1), Jack Lavery;  Conor Carlin, Caolan McDermott (0-2,2f) Eanna McLoughlin (1-0);  Ciaran Curran,  Ronan McDermott (0-2), Dara Grant (0-1) 

