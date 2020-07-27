Full round-up of Donegal Ladies GAA Championship results on Sunday

Contact
Centra Donegal LGFA Ladies Championship results for Sunday last
Senior Championship
Termon beat Buncrana
Glenfin beat Moville
Naomh Conaill - Free
Intermediate Championship
Green Group
Milford beat Gaoth Donhair
Noamh Muire beat St Eunans
St Marys Convoy - Free
Yellow Group
Aodh Ruadh B/S beat Four Masters
St Nauls beat Fanad Gaels
Ardara beat Carndonagh
Junior A Championship
Naomh Columba beat Dungloe
Na Dunaibh beat Robert Emmets
Killybegs beat Glenswilly
Junior B Championship
Green Group
Malin beat Burt
Red Hughs - Free
Yellow Group
Mc Cumhaills beat Kilcar
Urris v Naomh Padraig Muff
