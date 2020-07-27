Orr brothers and Luke McAteer again among the winners

Dot Love combined with Ramelton native Conor Orr to take the handicap chase at Tramore on Saturday with the very game 7/1 chance Bridge Native.

Brother Oisin had a notable winner for Curragh trainer Dermot Weld when Kastasa took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes, a classy contest, at 6/4 favourite at Gowran on Saturday, finding plenty for pressure. "She had a good blow in the final furlong," the young rider said.

Luke McAteer was also among the winners. Red Pantz got off the mark on her first attempt in handicap company with a game performance on Wednesday under McAteer at 18/1 in the three-year-old sprint handicap at Naas.

Shark Hanlon had another easy winner at Gowran on Monday when Skyace made all the running to take the feature hurdle at odds of 10/1, having been purchased for less than €1,000, last year. Jody McGarvey, from Coleraine, did the steering.

Upcoming Fixtures

Galway – Monday, July 27 (First Race 4.10pm)

Galway – Tuesday, July 28 (First Race 4.45pm)

Galway – Wednesday, July 29 (First Race 4.45pm)

Galway – Thursday, July 30 (First Race 4.45pm)

Leopardstown – Friday, July 31 (First Race 1.00pm)

Galway – Friday, July 31 (First Race 4.45pm)

Kilbeggan – Saturday, August 1 (First Race 2.15pm)

Galway – Saturday, August 1 (First Race 2.35pm)

Cork – Sunday, August 2 (First Race 2.00pm)

Galway – Sunday, August 2 (First Race 2.45pm)