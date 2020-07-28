Donegal GAA club confirms it has suspended all activities pending test result

Naomh Conaill have this evening confirmed that the club is suspending all activities pending the result of a Covid-19 test.

In a post on social media, Naomh Conaill say the club's decision relates to all activities in all age grades and codes.

"The club has informed CLG Dhun na nGall and will be acting on the guidelines issued by CLG Dhun na nGall, the GAA and the HSE," a club statement read.

"The club has since returning to play adhered to GAA and HSE guidelines and the wellbeing of our members and community is paramount in everything we do."

Naomh Conaill were due to play Dungloe at U-14 level this evening and tomorrow evening the two clubs are due to meet at Minor level.

Naomh Conaill's senior men's team open the defence of the Donegal Senior Championship title on Saturday when they host Milford in Glenties.

The suspension of activities at Naomh Conaill comes just days after an All-County League regional game was postponed on Saturday.

The match between St. Michaels and Cloughaneely was called off by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee after a Cloughaneely player reported symptoms of Covid-19 in his pre-match health questionnaire.