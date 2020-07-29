Donegal players on shortlist unveiled for 'Three' FAI International Awards

The nominees for the 2019 'Three' FAI International Awards have been confirmed and there are a number of Donegal nominees.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Awards ceremony was originally postponed from earlier this year and will not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.

The Donegal nominees include: Intermediate Player of the Year Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers); Junior International Player of the Year Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

This is the 30th year of the Awards and celebrates the performances of players in the previous international season.

The 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.

2019 'Three' FAI International Awards:

Senior Men's International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick

Enda Stevens

Glenn Whelan

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

Alan Browne

Josh Cullen

Callum Robinson

'Three' International Goal of the Year

Conor Hourihane v Georgia

Lee O’Connor v Sweden

Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 International Player of the Year

Aaron Connolly

Lee O’Connor

Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

Will Ferry

Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Megan Mackey

Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year

Adam Idah

Jason Knight

Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year

James Furlong

Joe Hodge

Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year

Shauna Brennan

Eabha O’Mahony

Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year

Colin Conroy

Ben McCormack

Gavin O'Brien

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year

Kerryanne Browne

Della Doherty

Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Glory Nzingo

John Ryan

Under-15 Women's Schools International Player of the Year

Aoife Cronin (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane)

Ellen Molloy (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Sean Guerins (St Michaels)

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Laurence Bryan (Street League)

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)