BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Covid scare sent shivers through me

We had our second week of action last weekend and we in Bundoran had MacCumhaills as visitors. The Ballybofey side have improved physically since I saw them last and then we were short six players including the suspended Ciaran McCaughey.

We have a lot of young players who are not to the physical standard yet. But we got within a point of MacCumhaills and then gave away a free, which was moved on.

Young Oisin Gallen impressed for MacCumhaills and it was good to have Jamie Brennan back for us. It was a shootout between them but quite a lot of the points were from frees.

It was a defensive type game. Luke Gavigan also impressed for them.

FEAR

There was a great fear throughout the county on Saturday when word filtered through about a possible Covid-19 scare in Cloughaneely. I got the fright of my life and I was thinking about the great disruption that would be caused.

Thankfully, it passed and football got going again and Cloughaneely and St Michaels were able to play their league game on Sunday.

The other big talking point all week has been about the size of the crowds allowed into these games. We could only let about 80 in on Sunday in Bundoran, when all the other people involved were subtracted.

We really need to get this situation sorted. I see where attendances of 400 are now being allowed in the North and we need to get parity with that at least. I know that it is due to increase to 500 on 10th August, but with club championships now in full swing, hopefully it will happen sooner. It would bring much needed revenue, especially at this time. We had no income from our Lotto for 15-16 weeks.

CHAMPIONSHIP

I was talking to old friends Eugene Gallagher, Bernard Lafferty and Andy Curran in the stand on Sunday in Bundoran and they were saying that MacCumhaills played a challenge game with Naomh Conaill recently and the Glenties side gave them an awful hammering. They are an awesome force.

It is all to play for this weekend for all the teams. We have St Eunans in Bundoran now on Friday night

I would be fearful as a Bundoran man, playing St Eunans. They have quite a selection and have good back up. We always play well against St Eunans but with little success.

Of the other games it is hard to see Kilcar being beaten at home to Termon; they have a strong squad.

Killybegs v Glenfin: In Fintra I would fancy Killybegs; they are difficult to beat at home. And then they have the two county players.

Glenties have Milford at home and you just can look past Glenties.

Four Masters have Gaoth Dobhair and it looks like Donegal Town are in dreadful shape, losing to Naomh Brid and Naomh Ultan in successive weeks. They will just have to concentrate on youth and bide their time. They will come again.

St Michaels against Glenswilly on Friday night could be the game of the weekend. Home advantage might be enough and I see Neil Gallagher hasn't returned for Glenswilly and he will be a mighty loss.

St Nauls and Dungloe: I would fancy St Nauls to win that match but there won't be much in it. Dungloe are rebuilding.

MacCumhaillls v Ardara: After watching MacCumhaills on Sunday I think that they might be too strong for Ardara, especially in MacCumhaill Park.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell