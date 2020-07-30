DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last week's lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 5,7,16,18. Two prizes of €50 went to Mary McDermott, McCloskey Crescent, Glenties and James Gallagher, Ard na Corrie, Glen Road, Glenties. The €25 on line winner was Lisa Love, Finnabans, Donegal Town. Next weeks jackpot €5,500

Good luck to our senior team who begin the defence of the Dr Maguire this Saturday when they entertain Milford at home and the throw in time is 2.30pm.

The build up to the championship has gone well recording good victories away to St Nauls and home to Dungloe in the regional league

The Reserves played their first regional league game away to St Nauls last Tuesday and had a very comprehensive victory

The U14s are away to Ardara next Tuesday at 6.16pm and the minors are away to Ardara on Wednesday at 7pm

Naomh Conaill ladies are organising Cash For Clobber this weekend. They will be taking collections at the community centre on Fri 31st between 10am - 2pm Sat 1st 10am-4pm and on Tuesday 4th 9am-11am. All good quality clothes, paired shoes, hats, scarves, bed linen, curtains, towels, belts and handbags. Cash paid to the club for every bag of clothes donated.

Urris

Senior Men: Championship time begins for our senior men this weekend, the senior men travel to play Pettigo on Saturday in the Junior A Championship. Throw in at 7pm.

On a wet and miserable night in Straid both our reserves and Senior men played their first competitive matches at home last Friday night but for players and supporters alike all were glad to be back at it wet or not.

The reserves beat Carndonagh by 2-12 to 2-10. Urris Scorers: Brian Doherty (1-1), Alan Harrington (1-2), Peter Devlin (0-2), Gareth Bradley (0-2), Ryan Doherty (J)(0-1), Alan Friel (0-1), Jonathan McDaid (0-3)

The senior men also beat Carndonagh by 1-10 to 0-8. A good first half performance set Urris on their way to victory in this match which saw the half time score Urris 1-7 Carn 0 4. Urris Scores: Luke Doherty (0-1); Oisin Hession (0-3); Conor Bradley (0-2); Shane Doherty (0-2), Tiernan McDonald (1-1); Brian Doherty (0-1)

Ladies Football: Our ladies were in action on Sunday in the Junior B championship against Naomh Padraig. Goals from Lauren Cregan, Amy McCarron, Tara Doherty and Zoe McCarron and points galore secured a comprehensive win by 4-26 to 1-3. Urris were the dominant team from the throw in. Some fine displays of football from all from all ladies on the pitch.The ladies are home to Kilcar on Sunday at 10.30am.

Car Treasure Hunt: Thanks to all who took part in the Car Treasure Hunt of late. The Winners were: The Odd Ones, C/o Donna who got all 27 questions correct. Draw prize winners: €30 hotel Voucher - Doherty (Hagan) Family, Urrismana; Briney's Voucher - Ann Marie Doogan, Ballyliffin. Thanks to Denise Doherty for organising the Treasure Hunt questions. The club are organising a Family Treasure Hunt on foot around the Clonmany Village area on Bank Holiday Monday, August 3rd. So save the date.

Malin

Our senior footballers made it two wins from two in the league when they defeated Burt in Hibernian Park on 1-13 to 0-6 on Friday evening in Hibernian Park.

Earlier in the week our reserves got their season off to a winning start when defeating Muff 1-9 to 0-10, in Ture.

Attention turns to the Intermediate Championship this weekend when we take on Buncrana in our opening match on Sunday in The Scarvey. Throw in at 3.00. More details will be available on our social media channels in the coming days.

Ladies Football: Our ladies had their first win of the current campaign when recording an emphatic 9-12 to 1-3 over Burt in Hibernian Park on Sunday morning, in what was the Burt ladies first competitive outing at this level.

Underage Football: The Under 14 girls came out on top in a local derby with Urris during the weekend by a single point, 1-13 to 2-9.

The Girls Minor team got their season off to a flyer when defeating Burt 7-10 to 5-7 in Burt during the week also.

Lotto: Sunday 26th of July was an historic occasion for our club when we held our first ever Lotto draw streamed live on facebook…the wonders of modern technology, Thanks to Seamus Fildara for the camera work. It was also first lotto draw since the Covid Pandemic and was overseen by Club Chairman Pat McLaughlin, Club Treasurer John Byrne, with numbers drawn by Paddy McLaughlin (JM). Sequence drawn were 5, 7, 3, 2, 1, 6, 4. There was no jackpot winner, with the €50 Prize going to Paul Donaghy, Crackna.

Next weeks lotto jackpot is €750 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Honk Your Horn Bingo: While everyone is frustrated by the limited numbers of spectators allowed in GAA grounds the length and breath of the country at present, anyone calling to Connolly Park on Sunday evening will definitely be hoping for a “Full House” when our club and the Malin Parish host a joint “Honk Your Horn Bingo” event.

There will be some excellent prize money on offer, so if you are a regular bingo player or someone who just would like to try something different for a change, make your way to Connolly Park and help support both your parish and local GAA club. Proceedings get underway at 6.00 clock sharp on Sunday the 2nd of August.

Kelloggs Cul Camp Kits 2020: As there is no Cul Camp this year, anyone who would like to purchase a Cul Camp bundle kit consisting of a Zip Top, Jersey and backpack can do so by logging onto https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

buy-gear/. The total price for the bundle is €35.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 21st of July are 3-8-1-7-4-5-6-2. Marie Harkin, Joanne McKenna and Jason Marley matched 3 numbers to win €20.00 each. Jackpot for 28th July is €10000.

CLG Ghleann Fhinne mourns the death of Gerard McKenna, Glenmore. Gerard was a loyal supporter since the formation of the club and CLG Ghleann Fhinne would like to send our condolences to his family at this time. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.

Well done to the minor girls who had a great victory away to Glenties on Tuesday evening. Final score Glenties 2.08 Glenfin 3.13.

The senior ladies had a great victory in the first game of the championship on Sunday morning in Moville. It ended all square after normal time so it was 10 minutes each way of extra time. Glenfin showed great grit and came out on top by one point in the end. Final score Moville 2.19 Glenfin 3.17. They now play Naomh Conaill at home next Sunday at 10.30am.

The reserves lost to McCools in their first league outing on Tuesday evening last. Final score McCools 1.09 Glenin 0.05. Their next game is St Eunans at home on Friday the 31st at 7.30pm.

The senior men played St Eunans at home on Sunday in the divisional league. Final score Glenfin 1.08 St Eunans 3.13. It’s championship next for the seniors with an away fixture in Killybegs at 6.30pm next Saturday the 1st of August.

Naomh Brid

CLG Naomh Bríd would like to congratulate Donegal GAA on a very successful charity cycle for Baby Olivia last Sunday, thanks to everyone who turned up at Pairc Naomh Bríd to support the lads on the cycle and donated.

Senior Football: Naomh Bríd made it two wins from two in the division 2 regional league with a win over pettigo on Saturday evening on final score of Naomh Brid 0-11 Pettigo 0-6. The seniors kick of their Championship campaign this coming Sunday away to Naomh Columba at 3pm in Glen. All support welcome as the last look to get of too a winning start.

U14s: Our U14s kick of their season this week against it neighbours St Nauls. The lads are away to Mountcharles on Tuesday evening with thrown in at 6:15pm. Best of luck and all support welcome

Naomh Bríd/Pettigo ladies are doing a virtual walk around Ireland starting the 7th August in of baby Livie. If you follow them on Facebook you will see details on how to donate for the amazing baby girl.

Red Hughs

Thunder Ball (50/50): The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley shop before 4pm.

This week’s pot was shared with this week’s winner Angela Gallen winning €300. The winners of free entry to next week’s draw were John B Kelly, Anne Sweeny and Diane Gallagher

100 Club: The winner of €100 for the 26th of July was Donal Callaghan, Ballyarl. The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly

Senior Men: The Senior Men continued their winning start to the regional league picking up their second win in as many games, at home against Letterkenny Gaels on a score line of 2:14 to 1:10. This week attention turns to the championship away to Naomh Muire this Saturday at 3 O’clock.

Killybegs

Fixtures: Division 1 Championship Rd 1 - Senior Men: Home v Glenfin, Saturday 1st August @ 6:30pm

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship: Away v Naomh Columba. Sunday 2nd August @ 10:30am

We ask all our supporters to adhere to HSE guidelines when attending fixtures, please spread out around the grounds, use hand sanitizer & wear a mask!

Results - Senior Men: Killybegs 1-15 Naomh Columba 1-13

Reserves: Killybegs 1-08 Naomh Columba 0-09

Ladies: Killybegs 6-11 Glenswilly 1-10.

Minor girls were defeated by Aodh Ruadh

Kilotto numbers 4,7,8, 27. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1030.00. 2 match 3 winning €15.00 each Miriam Curran & Sharon O'Hare Glencolmcille.

Naomh Columba

Lotto: 21 July 2020 €5000. Uimhreacha 5-9-11-28. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Sara and Paddy Doherty - Meenaneary; €30 Grace Mell and Sarah Stewart, Malinbeg; €20 Brendan Haughey - Teelin; €20 Sheena Quigg - Cashel; €20 Grainne O’Gara - Cashel. Lotto na seachtaine seo chugainn 28th July 2020 €5100

Fixtures - Senior Men: Championship round 1: Naomh Columba v Naomh Brid. Sunday 2nd August at 3pm at home

Senior Ladies, Junior A Championship: Naomh Columba v Killybegs, Sunday 2nd August 10:30am at home

Minors Girls: Naomh Columba v Bundoran, Tuesday 4th of August - Time and venue tbc

U-14 Boys Regional League: Naomh Columba v Four Masters B, Tuesday 4th of August 6:15pm at home

All matches will be in line with Covid-19 guidelines, there is hand sanitizers situated around the gaa grounds.

Results: Senior men and reserves lost out narrowly to killybegs

Senior ladies defeated Dungloe in extra time

Minor girls won against St Mary’s Convoy

U14 girls lost out to Bundoran

Outdoor Bingo: There will be an outdoor drive-through bingo held on Monday the 4th of August at 5pm at Pairc na nGael

AODH RUADH

There will be a meeting of the club executive committee this Thursday at 9pm in the Rock Hall. All committee members are asked to attend.

Football: Aodh Ruadh overcame a dogged Convoy challenge to record their second win of the regional league campaign. Attention turns to championship matters this week when Burt are the guests in Ballyshannon on Saturday evening as Aodh Ruadh begin their bid for Intermediate Championship honours. Throw-in at Father Tierney Park will be at 7.30pm

The reserves played after the seniors on Friday evening and made it two from two with a resounding 1-17 to 2-7 victory over Convoy.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

under 14s are also commencing their season with an away clash against Realt na Mara, throw-in is at 8.15pm in Bundoran. Training continues on Saturdays from 4pm to 5.30pm.

After an enjoyable pre-season challenge against Erne Gaels last Saturday, the under 12s are also in action against Bundoran this week. They will be hosting the Seasiders on the Rock on Saturday morning with the action getting under way at 11am. Training continues on Tuesday evening at 7pm in the School field.

The under 10 footballers travelled to Melvin Gaels, Kinlough last Wednesday night for their first game of the season. Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 5.45pm. The next fixture is away to Saint Mary's, Sligo this Saturday with the action getting going at 10am.

Our under 7s and under 8s completed their skills tests last Friday with the boys really enjoying the challenge. We return to training this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm, when the boys who missed last week's test will have an opportunity to give it a crack.

Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Ladies: The seniors secured their first win of the championship group stages with a 4-8 to 2-4 away victory over Four Masters on Sunday morning. Next up for the Ernesiders is the visit of basement side Carndonagh to Father Tierney Park this Sunday at 10.30am.

The minor ladies got their season off to a winning start with a hard-fought victory for Killybegs last Tuesday. Aodh Ruadh who now face Saint Naul's in Father Tierney Park on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm.

There will be training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies on Wednesdays at 8.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

under 14s made the long run up to Dungloe on Saturday morning for the second game of their league campaign. They put up a great battle. Aodh Ruadh now find themselves facing another long journey this Sunday morning to battle it out with Gaoth Dobhair, with the winner taking a place in the Cup semi-finals. The team are back out training on Thursday evening in preparation for the match which is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon in Gaoth Dobhair.

The under 12s had a highly entertaining challenge against Grange on Saturday afternoon. Only a point separated the teams at full time after some great football by both sides. Our scorers were Rachel 'The Red Rocket' Gillespie (1-2), Ciara Larkin (1-2), Ellen Monaghan (1-1), Laoise Foy (1-0), and Niamh Duffy (0-2). Under 12 training continues on Tuesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: The senior hurlers' championship clash with Letterkenny Gaels has been rescheduled to August Bank Holiday Monday with a 3pm throw-in.

The minors opening game of 2020 against Dungloe fell by the wayside last week. They enjoy home comforts this Thursday, with Saint Eunan's the visitors to Father Tierney Park for a 7pm throw-in.

It was disappointment for the under 14s who turned out in great numbers for what was to be for their first game of the season, only for Four Masters to forfeit the fixture. The lads will be looking to finally get their season up and running this Thursday against MacCumhaill's, with throw-in at 7pm down in Ballybofey.

Condolences: The club extends condolences to the Rooney family on the passing of Doreen Rooney, Eyrecourt, Galway. Beloved wife of Joe, predeceased by her sisters Pamela and Olive and brother John Jr, deeply regretted by her husband and sons David and John, sister Kyra, brother Tommy, daughters-in-law Suzanna and Eleanor, grandchildren, Oisin, Meabh and Senan, and extended family and friends.

The club also extends condolences to Angela and Malachy Gallagher of Coolcholly on the passing recently of their son Daniel. Also to Daniel’s sister Annie and the extended Gallagher family. Daniel, who has passed away in his mid-20s came to Aodh Ruadh in the younger age groups and is fondly remembered by his contemporaries and all who knew him. A minute’s silence was observed in his memory at our recent home league game. Condolences also to the Drummond family of Finner on the passing of Eddie Drummond. Beloved husband of the late Philippine, Father of sons Kieran, Enda and daughter Francis, he will be sadly missed by his extended and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Charity Swim: This weekend will see a number of our club members taking part in a charity swim from Creevy Pier to Rossnowlagh Beach (3.7km) in aid of Connect Mental Health. Connect Mental Health is a community mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered directly to young people and adults in the local community. All funds raised will go directly to supporting workshops, events and support material. David McLoone, Philip McLoone, Michael McGrath, Donald Hannigan, Philip O'Reilly, Rory O’Neill, Ivan O’Mahony, Ciaran Ferguson, Brian McGuinness, Chris Britton and McCumhaill's stalwart Shane McNulty will be taking the plunge to raise money for this great cause. The group have a GoFundMe page where any sponsorship is greatly appreciated. There has been fantastic support for the local community so far. If you would like to sponsor a swimmer please visit the GoFundMe page and don't be afraid to give generously.

Golf Classic: The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. Places can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302, or on the Aodh Ruadh Klubfunder page. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,200. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 10, 11, 14, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €25 went to Barry Ward and John Downey. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,300 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve footballers.

St. Michaels

Regional League: The seniors were at home to Cloughaneely in another North West Derby on Sunday afternoon at The Bridge. The kept up their good start to the season with a victory winning on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 2-11 Cloughaneely 2-7..

The Reserves match against Glenswilly on Tuesday evening last was postponed as a mark of respect to the late PJ. McFadden.

Senior Championship: The Seniors get their Championship campaign underway on this Friday evening the 31st July when they take on old rivals Glenswilly at The Bridge. The throw in is at 7.30pm and all support would be greatly appreciated with full Covid-19 protocols in place. Good luck to Gary and the lads on Friday evening.

Sympathy: The club extends deepest sympathy to the McFadden Family, Derryreel on the death of PJ. PJ was a great servant to the club as a player and manager and supporter. Sympathy is extended to his wife Mary and family and family circle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to Dave Chernick and family on the sad passing of his father last weekend.

Car Bingo: The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Lorraine McCarthy Purt Dunfanaghy. The €75 winners were Mary Sharkey Ray and Shaun Breslin Creeslough. The Car Bingo will continue each Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy for the foreseeable future. To book in please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 by text with Car Reg, name and number in Car.

St Nauls

Ladies: Our Senior Ladies hosted Fanad in the Intermediate Championship on Sunday morning and claimed their second win of the season. St Nauls 4-16, Fanad Gaels 3-7:

Next up is an away game to neighbours Four Masters on Friday evening, with a throw-in time of 7.00pm.

Our U14 girls are travelling to Bundoran on Saturday morning for their second game of the season. Throw in is at 11.00am.

Our senior footballers had two games. They played Naomh Conaill on Thursday evening with the Glenties men proving too strong. On Sunday morning they played Ardara and that game ended in a draw.

This Sunday we host Dungloe in the first round of the championship. Throw in is at 4.30 pm.

Slotto Results for 26th July. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 5, 3, 7, 2, 6, 1, 4. Consolation prize goes to Susan McCahill, Frosses. Jackpot will be €3800 next weekend.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 12, 15, 18, 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Eugene McMahon, Omagh; Marie McEntee, Ballyhaise; Orla Conway, Kinlough. Next week's jackpot will be €5250. Senior and Reserve: Unfortunately due to several circumstances our Reserves couldn't field last weekend. Our Senior squad were defeated by MacCumhaills in the Divisional League and are still searching for their first win of the season. Next weekend sees the first games in the Donegal Senior Championship with St Eunans visiting Gaelic Park on Friday night. The Reserves are at home to Glenfin in the Divisional league on Tuesday August 4th.

Underage: Training continues for all teams at the usual times and information on schedules will be regularly updated on the club Facebook page.

The U12s travel into Ballyshannon on Saturday morning to play the home side at 11am. There will be no U8 Training this weekend as we wish as all our children who are making their First Holy Communion an enjoyable day.

Ladies: Our U14s produced an excellent display to defeat Naomh Columba away in Glen on Monday evening. Final score 4-13 to 0-12

Training continues for all the Girls teams at the usual times. Updates on the Bundoran LGFA FB page.

Thanks: Thanks to all the club volunteers who helped out with last Sunday’s league fixture. A special word of thanks to Shane Smyth and Ryan Walsh for their help in providing the live stream on our Facebook page and to Cormac McGurren for providing his services to facilitate the broadcast. It is hoped that we will also stream Friday night’s Championship encounter also on our Facebook page.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Condolence: The members of CLG Realt na Mara wish to express their deepest sympathy to Aodh Ruadh hurling stalwart John Rooney and family on the recent sad passing of his beloved mother Doreen in Galway. May she rest in peace.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers were defeated by Red Hughs in their second game of the season last Saturday evening.

This Saturday, the first round of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Football Championship will be played at Páirc na nGael where we welcome Downing’s. The game has a 5pm throw in.

The reserve footballers got their season off to a positive start when they had a two point victory over Naomh Muire.

The adult hurlers resume championship action on Bank Holiday Monday when they welcome Aodh Ruadh to Páirc na nGael. This game throws in at 3pm.

Well done to the minor girls footballers who were victorious over neighbours Naomh Colmcille in their opening game of the league championship.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Donegal County Board have put back the Win Your House in Dublin draw until later in the year. Tickets can be obtained from Sean McBrearty at (085) 246 1101, Jim McGlynn at (086) 227 1435.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 26/07/2020. Numbers: 1, 8, 20, 22, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Maureen Coll, Portsalon. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2350.

Seniors in Friday night showdown with Cloich Cheann Fhaola: It’s a battle of two old foes this weekend in Portsalon, as Gaeil Fhánada welcome Cloich Cheann Fhaola to Páirc Uí Shiadhail on Friday evening.

Ardara Ladies the visitors on Sunday: The ladies face into their third championship encounter this weekend, when they host Ardara in Portsalon. They will be hoping to bounce back from defeat in Mountcharles last Sunday and get back to winning ways. It’ll be a tough challenge again, as Ardara currently sit joint top with two wins from two having accounted for Four Masters and Carndonagh. Throw in is at 10:30 on Sunday morning where the ladies will be hoping to pick up a positive result.

Upcoming Fixtures - Friday 31st 7.30: Senior men Intermediate Championship Gaeil Fhánada v Cloich Cheann Fhaola Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Saturday, August 1st 11am - U-14 Girls: Naomh Pádraig Muff v Gaeil Fhánada in Muff

Sunday, August 2nd 10:30 - Senior Girls Intermediate Championship Gaeil Fhánada v Ard a Ratha Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Monday, August 3rd 6pm - U-14 Boys League Division 2 Gaeil Fhánada v St. Mary’s, Convoy Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Tuesday, August 4th 6:30 - Minor girls league Gaeil Fhánada v Gleann tSúilí, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Tuesday, August 4th - Time TBC - Reserves Divisional League Division 2 Section C: Gaeil Fhánada v Red Hughs Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Mc Ateer to the fore as the seniors prevail: Gaeil Fhánada 2:10 Naomh Muire 0:06. Mark McAteer was in form in this. Aidan Mc Ateer will be content with the evenings work and will be delighted to get a much needed game under the belt. All eyes turn to the Cloughaneely fixture next weekend, with good news about the negative test emerging from that club this evening. Team: Eoin Mc Gonigle, Joe Blaney, Kevin Mc Gonigle, Odhrán Shiels, Fergus Friel, Oisín Shiels, Jimmy Coyle, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0:03), Paddy Carr, Oisín Mc Fadden (0:02), Mark Mc Ateer (2:04), Conor Mc Gonigle, Alan Mc Ateer, Michael Sweeney (0:01), Paddy Heraghty. Eoghan Carr for Alan Mc Ateer, Darren Mc Elwaine for Fergus Friel, Fergal Friel for Michael Sweeney, Shaun Kerr for Oisín Mc Fadden, Ronan Mc Ateer for Jimmy Coyle.

No joy for the ladies in Mountcharles: Naomh Naille 4:15 Gaeil Fhánada 3:07. Unfortunately Gaeil Fhánada were dealt a hammer blow after the restart when Tori Gallagher picked up a nasty knee injury. The long stoppage seemed to afford St Naul’s an opportunity to refocus, while the Gaels were stunned by three goals and four points in the period that followed. Finally, best wishes from us all to Tori Gallagher who picked up the injury to her knee during the first half. No doubt she’ll be back in action as soon as she can. Good luck with the recovery Tori!

Team: Rosheen Mc Ginley, Méabh Duffy, Hannah Shiels (0:01), Tori Gallagher, Maggie Friel, Niamh Mc Devitt, Siobhán Sweeney, Orla Mc Gonigle, Eimear Sweeney, Maireád Coll, Lauren Carr (1:02), Michelle Mc Devitt (0:02), Miriam Murphy (0:01), Clare Friel, Aisling Mc Devitt (2:00). Aoife Gibbons for Tori Gallagher, Iseult Ní Mhathúna (0:01) for Mairead Coll, Emma Friel for Michelle Mc Devitt, Eibhlín Shiels for Clare Friel, Dearbhla Mc Devitt for Méabh Duffy, Muireann Ní Mhathúna for Lauren Carr.

Buncrana too strong for the u14 Girls: The u14 Girls played their first match of the season last night at Páirc Uí Shiadhail, against a very strong Buncrana side. The management will be happy with the efforts of the Fanad girls but ultimately it was to be Buncrana's night. They were highly impressive from start to finish and their scoring just couldn't be matched.

The girls and management will now turn their attentions to their next match, which is away to Muff next Saturday, the 1st of August.

Team: Lisa Gallagher, Leah Roche, Anna Friel, Aoife Carr, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Olivia Friel, Chloe Martin, Emma Mc Grenaghan, Méabh Mc Ateer, Méabh Sweeney, Rachael Friel, Erin Carlin, Kaylagh Sweeney, Grace Begley, Clodagh Mc Ateer.

Na nDúnaibh.

Bhí scaifte mór i láthair i bPáirc na nDúnaibh, Dé Domhnaigh, nuair a d’imir na Dúnaibh a gcéad chluiche i sraith na bliana seo in éadán Ghleann tSúilí. Is dócha gur thaispeáin an cluiche seo an bearna atá idir Roinn 1 agus Roinn 2 ach san am chéanna thig leis an fhoirann baile a bheith breá sásta as an taispeántas a thug siad, go háirithe sa dara leath. Bhí na Dúnaibh 8 bpointe ‘un deiridh ag leatham leis an scór: Na Dúnaibh 0-6 Gleann tSúilí 2-8.

Ba mhór an truaighe nár éirigh leis na Dúnaibh an mháistreacht a bhí acu luath sa chluiche seo a chur ar chlár na scóranna mar nach mbeadh an bearna comh mór sin ag leatham. Bhí dúshlán mór rompu don dara leath ach thug siad faoi go dícheallach agus nuair a séideadh an fhéadóg dheireanach cha raibh eatorra ach na trí phointe. B’é an scór a bhí ann ag deireadh ná: Na Dúnaibh 1-14 Gleann tSúilí 3-11.

Na Scóranna: Na Dúnaibh: L.Ó Conchúr 1-8, J. Mac Rodaigh 0-3, C. Mac Rodaigh 0-1, G.Mac Laifeartaigh 0-1, A. Pasoma 0-1.

Foireann na nDúnaibh: J. Mac Rodaigh, M. Mac Dáibhis, Ó. Ó Buaidhe, B.Mac Nuadhat, C Ó Dochartaigh, G Mac Laifeartaigh, P. Mac Giontaigh, R. Ó Gallchóir, C Mac Rodaigh, J Mac Rodaigh, L Ó Conchúr, J. Mac Giolla Bhríde, B Mac Giolla Bhríde, S Ó Buaidhe, A Pasoma.

The cynic might say that Glenswilly took their foot off the pedal after going into a 9 point lead early in the second half but great credit is due to this young Na Dúnaibh team for their second half display and comeback. One has to consider that Gleann tSúilí is a very experienced senior team whereas na Dúnaibh have just been promoted from Div 3 to Div 2 and have lingered in those lower divisions for a good number of years. There is a lot of young talent in the team, a good management structure and plenty of enthusiasm. They should have learned invaluable lessons from last week’s game and there is one in particular that they must take on board immediately and that is, that they have to be prepared for a much more physical game at this level than what they have encountered in the lower divisions over the years. All in all the team can feel happy with their performance, they all played a significant part. Brian Mc Ginley was a huge loss and we all wish him a speedy recovery from his training ground injury, and hopefully the injury isn’t too bad.

Imreoidh na Dúnaibh i gCraobh Sóisir na Contae tráthnóna Dé Sathairn, as baile in éadán Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn ag a 5 a chlog. Guímis gach rath oraibh.

Traenáil le linn na seachtaine do na foirne faoi-aois:

Faoi-14 (gasúraí) Déardaoin ag 6.30pm. Faoi –12 (gasúraí) Dé hAoine –6pm.

Comhghairdeas le foireann na ngirseachaí as a mbuaidh in éádán Roibeard Emmet sa chraobh Sóisear A. Bhain siad leis an scór Na Dúnaibh 3-11 Roibéar Emmet 1-2 . Well done girls.