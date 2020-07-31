Poignant tribute to be paid at start of virtual 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k

There will be a poignant and inspired tribute on Saturday, August 1, when the first of the virtual runs and walks, as part of the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k, take place.

The 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k was originally due to take place in April at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar.

The event will now take place on August 23 at the Finn Valley Centre.

A series of virtual events over the next three weeks will ensure that many of the over-800 participants will be able to do take part from their own surroundings. Other groups and individuals across Donegal and beyond will be encouraged to do likewise in the coming weeks ahead of the August 23 date.

The Bríd Carr fund was chosen as the beneficiary again for the 2020 running of the popular event. Bríd Carr died from ovarian cancer in 2014, but her memory loves on. A PhD student in Cork at the Cork Cancer Research Centre has had another year added onto her research work after benefitting from a scholarship part-funded by the Brid Carr Fund.

On Saturday, family and friends of Bríd’s will kick-start the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k as they stage a virtual event at Malinmore, Glencolmcille, which was Bríd’s birthplace.

Participants will meet at the Old School House at 2pm. The event will be limited in numbers and the HSE and government guidelines will be strictly adhered to at all times

To register for the event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ rundonegal-womens-5k-2020- tickets-91854484235 and take part on the day.



The Carr family have issued the following instructions for anyone taking part on Saturday:

· Before the walk please wear face masks and use hand sanitisers provided

· Register your details for contact tracing purposes

· Wear suitable footwear as the route can be muddy on wet days

· Be conscious of Covid 19 social distancing guidelines at all times

· When on the main road, walk/run in single file or in two’s. It’s the bank holiday weekend so traffic could be heavy

· There is limited parking at the school so drop-off advised or allow time to park nearby.

· Walk/run starts at 2.pm