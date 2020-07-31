Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal League: Division One title decider in Convoy on Sunday as Glenea United are visitors

Donegal League: Division One title decider in Convoy on Sunday as Glenea United are visitors

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

There is another big clash in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division with Kildrum Tigers hosting leaders Kilmacrennan. Kildrum slipped up last week and unless they can overcome Kilmac on Sunday, then their race may be run.
Castlefin have Donegal Town at home and will also need to win to stay in touch. Donegal have won their last two matches and will be a good test for Castlefin.
Cappry Rovers will need to win their clash with Drumkeen United on Friday night to stay in the race for the title.
At the bottom Milford United need to get a win at home to Keadue Rovers or else they will be in big trouble, and it is a similar story for Cranford United, who travel to Bonagee United.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
The big game of the weekend is in Orchard Park, Convoy where Glenea United are the visitors. Glenea have a one point advantage in this winner-takes-all tie. A draw will be enough for the visitors while Convoy Arsenal know that nothing other than a win will be enough if they want the Division One title.
The bottom two sides Lifford Celtic and Letterbarrow clash in Lifford while third from bottom Drumoghill travel to Ballybofey United.
There are three games in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two but they are very much about completing the programme as the promotion issues have been decided and Swilly Rovers were crowned champions last weekend at Lagan.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Cappry Rovers could be well on their way to the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two titles by Saturday next. They were due to play Castlefin Celtic Reserves last night and on Saturday travel to face Cranford United Reserves. If they win both matches, they would be six points clear of only rivals Drumkeen United.

Friday 31st July
K.O. 7.15p.m.
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Cappry Rovers v Drumkeen United

Saturday 1st August
K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic v Deele Harps (7.30 p.m.)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Res (1p.m.)
Keadue Rovers Res v Oldtown Celtic
Glenea United Res v Strand Rovers
Milford United Res v Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Dunlewey Celtic
Cranford United Res v Cappry Rovers Res
Castlefin Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res
Drumbar F.C. v Copany Rovers

Sunday 2nd August 2020
K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic v Donegal Town
Milford United v Keadue Rovers
Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Rathmullan Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Lifford Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic
Ballybofey United v D rumoghill F.C.
Convoy Arsenal v Glenea United
St. Catherines v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic v Whitestrand United
Gweedore United v Raphoe Town
Glenree United v Swilly Rovers

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie