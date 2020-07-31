Donegal League: Division One title decider in Convoy on Sunday as Glenea United are visitors

Contact
There is another big clash in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division with Kildrum Tigers hosting leaders Kilmacrennan. Kildrum slipped up last week and unless they can overcome Kilmac on Sunday, then their race may be run.
Castlefin have Donegal Town at home and will also need to win to stay in touch. Donegal have won their last two matches and will be a good test for Castlefin.
Cappry Rovers will need to win their clash with Drumkeen United on Friday night to stay in the race for the title.
At the bottom Milford United need to get a win at home to Keadue Rovers or else they will be in big trouble, and it is a similar story for Cranford United, who travel to Bonagee United.
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
The big game of the weekend is in Orchard Park, Convoy where Glenea United are the visitors. Glenea have a one point advantage in this winner-takes-all tie. A draw will be enough for the visitors while Convoy Arsenal know that nothing other than a win will be enough if they want the Division One title.
The bottom two sides Lifford Celtic and Letterbarrow clash in Lifford while third from bottom Drumoghill travel to Ballybofey United.
There are three games in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two but they are very much about completing the programme as the promotion issues have been decided and Swilly Rovers were crowned champions last weekend at Lagan.
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Cappry Rovers could be well on their way to the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two titles by Saturday next. They were due to play Castlefin Celtic Reserves last night and on Saturday travel to face Cranford United Reserves. If they win both matches, they would be six points clear of only rivals Drumkeen United.
Friday 31st July
K.O. 7.15p.m.
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Cappry Rovers v Drumkeen United
Saturday 1st August
K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic v Deele Harps (7.30 p.m.)
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Res (1p.m.)
Keadue Rovers Res v Oldtown Celtic
Glenea United Res v Strand Rovers
Milford United Res v Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Dunlewey Celtic
Cranford United Res v Cappry Rovers Res
Castlefin Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res
Drumbar F.C. v Copany Rovers
Sunday 2nd August 2020
K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic v Donegal Town
Milford United v Keadue Rovers
Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Cranford United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Rathmullan Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Lifford Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic
Ballybofey United v D rumoghill F.C.
Convoy Arsenal v Glenea United
St. Catherines v Gweedore Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic v Whitestrand United
Gweedore United v Raphoe Town
Glenree United v Swilly Rovers
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.