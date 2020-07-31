Donegal League: Division One title decider in Convoy on Sunday as Glenea United are visitors

There is another big clash in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division with Kildrum Tigers hosting leaders Kilmacrennan. Kildrum slipped up last week and unless they can overcome Kilmac on Sunday, then their race may be run.

Castlefin have Donegal Town at home and will also need to win to stay in touch. Donegal have won their last two matches and will be a good test for Castlefin.

Cappry Rovers will need to win their clash with Drumkeen United on Friday night to stay in the race for the title.

At the bottom Milford United need to get a win at home to Keadue Rovers or else they will be in big trouble, and it is a similar story for Cranford United, who travel to Bonagee United.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

The big game of the weekend is in Orchard Park, Convoy where Glenea United are the visitors. Glenea have a one point advantage in this winner-takes-all tie. A draw will be enough for the visitors while Convoy Arsenal know that nothing other than a win will be enough if they want the Division One title.

The bottom two sides Lifford Celtic and Letterbarrow clash in Lifford while third from bottom Drumoghill travel to Ballybofey United.

There are three games in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two but they are very much about completing the programme as the promotion issues have been decided and Swilly Rovers were crowned champions last weekend at Lagan.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cappry Rovers could be well on their way to the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two titles by Saturday next. They were due to play Castlefin Celtic Reserves last night and on Saturday travel to face Cranford United Reserves. If they win both matches, they would be six points clear of only rivals Drumkeen United.

Friday 31st July

K.O. 7.15p.m.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers v Drumkeen United

Saturday 1st August

K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic v Deele Harps (7.30 p.m.)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Res (1p.m.)

Keadue Rovers Res v Oldtown Celtic

Glenea United Res v Strand Rovers

Milford United Res v Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Dunlewey Celtic

Cranford United Res v Cappry Rovers Res

Castlefin Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res

Drumbar F.C. v Copany Rovers

Sunday 2nd August 2020

K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic v Donegal Town

Milford United v Keadue Rovers

Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United v Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Rathmullan Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Lifford Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Ballybofey United v D rumoghill F.C.

Convoy Arsenal v Glenea United

St. Catherines v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic v Whitestrand United

Gweedore United v Raphoe Town

Glenree United v Swilly Rovers