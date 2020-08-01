Naomh Conaill kick of their defence of Donegal SFC with striking win over Milford

Naomh Conaill 3-20 Milford 0-6

For, reigning Dr Maguire Cup holders Naomh Conaill were simply awesome as they blitzed an admittedly weakened and poor Milford in Davy Brennan Memorial.

This most one-sided affair was well over by half-time when the rampant home side stormed to a 2-13 to 0-3 lead in a wind assisted opening half.

A rejuvenated Dermot “Brick” Molloy and the most impressive Charles McGuinness finished two superbly worked goals in the 3rd and 16h minutes.

The winners signaled their intent right from the thrown in with team captain Ciaran Thompson leading from the front, landing points along with McGuinness and Molloy kicking points at will.

Glenties led by 1-9 to 0-1 after just 15 minutes with Darragh Black the lone response from a totally outgunned Milford.

Jeaic MacCeallbhui, Anthony Thompson, Eunan Doherty and the highly influential Eoghan McGettigan were all getting on the score sheet.

The home side showed savage pace, wonderful cohesion and clinical finishing up front.

And, they could afford to leave the likes of Leo McLoone, Seamus Corcoran and Odhran Doherty until the second half.

Milford’s other scorers in that first half were Cathal McGettigan and Luke Barrett.

Glenties rang the changes after the break and the scoring rate dropped to 1-7, but they still looked impressive playing into the breeze.

They continued their good work after the break with two good points from Eunan Doherty and Molloy.

A skeleton Milford, who were outplayed all over the park, had a point from Cathal McGettigan.

But they could only manage two more points in the entire second half from McGettigan and Kane Barrett.

Meanwhile, Glenties grabbed their third goal, from the flying Eunan Doherty who finished a lightning move to the Milford net after some stunning interplay from Charlie McGuinness and Ethan O’Donnell.

The champions never relented and kept the pressure on to the bitter end.

To add to Milford’s woes, Cathal McGettigan blasted a late penalty wide and midfielder Lorcan Friel was lined for a yellow and black card offence.

But this was a most impressive statement from the county champions.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Gallagher,, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson (0-1) Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson, (0-65f), Nathan Byrne; Eunan Doherty (1-2), Eoghan McGettigan (0-3), Marty Boyle; Dermot “Brick” Molloy (1-41f), Charles McGuinness (1-3), Jeaic MacCeallbhui (0-1). Subs; Seamus Corcoran for Marty Boyle (35),Odhran Doherty for Eoin Waide (38), Jason Campbell for A J Gallagher (46), Leo McLoone for Nathan Byrne (48).

Milford: Shaun Gallagher, Paddy Peoples, Peter Curran, Gavin Grier; Dara Black (0-1), Ronan Docherty, Ryan McMahon, Lorcan Friel, Rory O’Donnell; Luke Barrett (0-1), Christopher Barrett, Cathal McGettigan (0-2f); Conor McHugh, Kane Barrett (0-2f), Matthew McLaughlin.. Subs; Martin Doyle for Cathal Barrett (37)

Referee

Greg McGroary (Four Masters)