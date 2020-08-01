Kilcar show no mercy as they put Termon to the sword in Towney

Kilcar showed their teeth in the second quarter to be much too good for Termon in Towney in the opening round.

Kilcar 4-21

Termon 0-7

It was 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break. By half-time Kilcar had the points in the bag, leading 2-13 to 0-4 after a blistering second quarter.

In one four minute period the added 2-4 as their speed just blew Termon away.

They had started really smart with Matthew McClean pointing after 10 seconds and Patrick McBrearty doubled the lead.

Daire McDaid and Ryan McFadden from a '45' had Termon points before the water break with Ryan McHugh and a Matthew McClean free leaving just two points in it.

Ricky Gallagher cut the lead to a point on 21 minutes from a forward mark, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Two McBrearty frees was followed by the first goal, which was a touch fortunate. An effort for a point from Ryan McHugh dropped short and Conor Doherty and Shane Doherty challenged for the ball and it ended in the net.

The McBreartys and Conor Doherty added points before Andrew McClean set up Stephen McBrearty to slide home the second goal.

Daire McDaid had a late Termon point from a free but there was time for Matthew McClean and Patrick McBrearty (free) to add to their tally.

The scoring rate dropped a little after the break but Kilcar had two goal chances, Conor Doherty too close to goal and Patrick McBrearty denied by a great save by young Emmet Maguire.

Daire McDaid had a couple of Termon points but Matthew McClean, Stephen McBrearty replied and Conor Doherty got in for a third goal on 37 minutes after he played a one-two with Patrick McBrearty.

By the second half water break Kilcar led 3-17 to 0-6.

Kilcar were able to use the bench and Michael Hegarty came in to add 1-1 as the scores kept coming with a Stephen McElwaine the only reply for the visitors.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh (0-1), Ryan McShane; Oran Doogan, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty (2-3), Andrew McClean (0-1), Stephen McBrearty (1-3); Matthew McClean (0-5,3f), Patrick McBrearty (0-6,4f, fm), Mark McHugh. Subs: Michael Hegarty (1-1), Ryan O'Donnell, Mark Sweeney for B McGinley, R McShane and O Doogan, 52; Darragh O'Donnell for C Doherty 53; Conor McShane for B Shovlin 55

TERMON: Emmet Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Barry Gallagher; Nathan McElwaine, Ryan McFadden (0-1,45), Conor Cassidy; Stephen Black, Ricky Gallagher (0-1,fm); Jamie Grant, Conor Black, Shane Doherty; Bobby McGettigan, Dáire McDaid (0-4,2f), Anthony Grant. Subs: Christy Connaghan for A Grant 42; Stephen McElwaine (0-1) for C Cassidy 18; Johnny McCafferty for C Black 53; Anthony Grant for C Gallagher 58

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels)