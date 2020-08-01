Ward on fire from frees as Glenfin get big victory over Killybegs in Fintra

Glenfin put in a very good workmanlike performance to get a big win in Fintra over Killybegs.

Killybegs 1-6

Glenfin 1-12

The loss of Hugh McFadden with what looked a hamstring injury in the first 10 minutes had a major bearing on the outcome, but Glenfin may have won anyway with a very good performance.

Gerard Ward was superlative from placed balls and from play and the visitors showed their worth when Killybegs got back within two points in the second half. They responded very well and never allowed Killybegs a sniff after that.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher had Killybegs on the board from the throw-in and Hugh McFadden added a second from a 45m free on three minutes.

But Genfin were back on terms by the 10th minute through two Gerard Ward frees. By that stage also Killybegs lost Hugh McFadden to injury.

Gerard Ward edged Glenfin ahead and Odhran McGlynn landed a 48m free to double the lead.

Gerard McGlynn added a fifth, a magnificent effort from play before Jack McSharry hit back for the home side.

But then Ross Marley drove through the Killybegs to defence to fire home a great goal on 24 minutes.

Killybegs lost Seamus Og Byrne to a black card as Gerard Ward opened the gap to six points, but Killybegs did well with 14 men and two late points from Jack McSharry (free) and Shaun Gorrell (45) left the half-time score - Killybegs 0-5, Glenfin 1-6.

Conor Ward and Ross Marley increased the Glenfin lead after the break but Killybegs were given a chance when Paul Cunningham got his hand to the end of a high centre and Shaun Gorrell followed up with a quick point to cut the lead to two - 1-8 to 1-6.

But then Glenfin took control again and rattled off four more points before the end with Gerard Ward accounting for three of them in a super display of free taking.

Scorers - Killybegs: Paul Cunningham 1-0; Jack McSharry 0-2,1f; Shaun Gorrell 0-2, 1'45'; Hugh McFadden 0-1,f; Eoghan Bán Gallagher 0-1.

Glenfin: Gerard Ward 0-8,7f; Ross Marley 1-1; Odhran McGlynn (f), Jason Morrow and Conor Ward 0-1 each.



KILLYBEGS: Anthony O'Hara; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Michael Callaghan; Seamus Og Byrne, Evan Broderick, Ryan Carr; Hugh McFadden, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Jon Bán Gallagher, Jack McSharry, Michael Statham; Donal McGuire, Daniel Breslin, Shaun Gorrell. Subs: Christopher Murrin for H McFadden 9; Kevin Martin for O'Hara ht; Paul Cunningham for S Og Byrne 33; Niall Campbell for Statham 55

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn, Darren Marley, David Carr; Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr; Jason Morrow, Conor Ward, Ross Marley; Stephen Ward, Gerard Ward, Donal McGlynn. Subs: Gavin McDermott for D Ward; Gary Dorrian for C Ward

REFEREE: J Connors (St Eunans)