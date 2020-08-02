Contact

McCafferty's goals power Naomh Muire to victory over Red Hughs at The Banks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Paddy McCafferty scored the goals that made the difference in this hard fought Intermediate Championship tie in the Banks on Saturday afternoon.  


Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses ……...2-8

Red Hughs…………………………….0-8


Both goals were scored in the opening half and gave the locals a four point cushion at half-time. Naomh Muire led 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval. 

And in a closely contested second period they outscored the men from the Cross by five points to three. 

McCafferty with the two green flags top scored for Gavin Ward’s side while Daniel Devlin, Eoin Martin, Adam O’Brien and Ultan Boyle kicked the points,

Jack Gillespie with four points top scored for Red Hughs while Calvin Bradley and Gerard Melaugh also got their names on the scoresheet. 


NAOMH  MUIRE: Declan Ward; Conor Gannon, Brian Gillespie, Thomas O’Donnell;  Shane Boyle, Cian Boyle, Ultan Boyle (0-1); Daniel Ward. Adam O’Brien (0-1); Jack O’Donnell, Paddy McCafferty (2-0), Tuathal Lunney; Fintan Doherty, Daniel Devlin (0-4), Eoin Martin (0-2). Subs: Joey Gillespie for J O’Donnell, Danny Ward for C Gannon.


RED HUGHS: Luke Kelly; Shane Gallagher, Thomas McMenamin, Michael Devine; Darragh McMenamin, Kieran Neeson;  Jack Gillespie (0-4), Stephen McMenaminl Jason Callaghan, Oisin McElhinney, Ryan Gallen; Gerard Melaugh (0-1), Calvin Bradley (0-3), Tim Callaghan. Subs:  Denim Rowan for J Callaghan, Odhran Doherty for O McElhinney, James Gallagher for C Neeson.

