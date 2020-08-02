Two Paul Sweeney goals make difference for Cloughaneely in Fanad

Goals made the difference as Cloughaneely were narrow victors over Fanad in Portsalon on Friday night.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-12

Gaeil Fhánada 1-12

After torrential rain during the afternoon, the game was played in lovely bright conditions with the visitors enjoying the advantage of a subtle breeze in the opening period.

Cloughaneely, without Jason McGee, were six up at the break thanks to two goals from Paul Sweeney. They were 2-7 to 1-4 to the good at that stage.

The game was level at the first water break and Gaeil Fhánada went ahead when Oisin Shiels slid home a goal, but the visitors struck for their two goals in first half injury time.

With the wind at their back, the Gaels cut the lead with two Mark McAteer frees and Oisin McFadden and Fergus Friel added two more to leave just two in it after 39 minutes.

But Cloughaneely slowly managed to stamp their authority on things again. Kevin Mulhern was superb and Ciarán Mc Fadden drove forward to win a free which John Fitzgerald to convert.

Ciarán Mc Geady was then shown a red card for the visitors and the Gaels punished on their next attack, a fine fisted point from Conor Mc Gonigle who cut in from the right hand side.

Fanad pushed up looking for an equaliser, but squandered possession and took the wrong option a couple of times, with Cloughaneely breaking up the field twice in injury time and finding the target. Odhrán Shiels saw a late black card for a similar foul to Mc Fadden’s. Bernard Mc Gettigan fired over once more to give the Gaels a glimmer but Cloughaneely rounded off the scoring with a late late point to seal a three point win.



GAEIL FHÁNADA: Eoin Mc Gonigle (0-1); Joe Blaney, Ryan Mc Gonigle, Odhrán Shiels; Fergus Friel (0-2), Oisín Shiels (1-0), Jimmy Coyle; Paddy Carr, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0-3); Conor Mc Gonigle (0-1), Mark Mc Ateer (0-3), Oisín Mc Fadden (0-2); Alan Mc Ateer, Michael Sweeney, Paddy Heraghty. Subs: Kevin Mc Gonigle for Joe Blaney; Mark Mc Conigley for Ryan Mc Gonigle; Shaun Kerr for Oisín Mc Fadden; Darren Mc Elwaine for Fergus Friel; Eoghan Carr for Alan Mc Ateer

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA scorers: Paul Sweeney 2-0; John Fitzgerald 0-5,3f; Shaun Curran 0-4,3f; Shaun Maguire 0-2; Kevin Mulhern 0-1.