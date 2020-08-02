Aodh Ruadh fade in second half but still win against Burt in Ballyshannon

Aodh Ruadh got their championship game underway with a win over Burt but left question marks with their second half display.

Aodh Ruadh ….. 0-11

Burt …… 0-5

They were 0-9 to 0-1 ahead at half-time but Burt came back into the game to reduce the margin to four with 12 minutes left.

20 minutes into the second half Burt had reduced the margin to four points 0-9 to 0-5. Ronan McDermott was unlucky not to score a goal as he tried to flick a ball over Aodh Ruadh keeper, Peter Boyle. His deft flick went over rather than under the bar.

Colm Kelly made a vital interception to cut out another potentially rewarding Burt attack and better chances than that never materialised for the hard working visitors in the final quarter.

Aodh Ruadh, unable to find the target for 20 second half minutes, scored twice inside 60 seconds and the final minutes saw Burt down to 14 men as Denver Kelly got a black card. Any chance of Burt closing the gap evaporated.

Aodh Ruadh’s front six all scored, a good sign, in defence Eddie Lynch had a fine game, Colm Kelly was also good, he made some vital interceptions while Sean Taylor was solid at full back.



Hard working for Burt were Sean McHugh, Denver Kelly, Dara Grant, Ronan McDermott and Mark McElhinney.

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Colm Kelly, Sean Taylor, Johnny Gallagher; Shane Gillespie, Eddie Lynch, Michael McKenna; Cian Dolan, Johnny Gethins 0-1; Diarmaid McInerney 0-1, Darren Drummond 0-1,f, Philip Patton 0-4, 3f, Shane McGrath 0-1, David Dolan 0-1, Nathan Boyle 0-2, ‘45. Subs: Eamonn McGrath for Gallagher; Ryan Granaghan for Drummond; David McGurrin for McInerney; Mark McGlynn for Getthins.



Burt: Aaron Coyle; Darren Bradley, Stephen O’Donnell, Oisin Kelly; Sean McHugh 0-1,f, Martin Donaghey, Dara Grant; Mark McElhinney, Ronan McDermott 0-1; Denver Kelly, Ciaran Bradley, Jack O’Brien 0-2, 1f; Calvin Gallagher 0-1, f, Michael Doherty, Darren Gallagher. Sub: Callum Porter for O’Brien.



Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba).