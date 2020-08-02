Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Rose the hero as St Nauls snatch late victory over Dungloe with last kick of the game

Rose the hero as St Nauls snatch late victory over Dungloe with last kick of the game

John Rose . . . back in action and match winner for St Nauls

Reporter:

Tom Comack

John Rose, with the last kick of the game, went forward to win the contest for St Nauls against Dungloe in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles.

St Nauls 1-14

Dungloe 1-13

In a real thriller, it looked as if Dungloe had pulled off a minor miracle when they came from three points down - 1-13 to 1-10 - with time almost up to draw level, but then St Nauls went back up field for the winner.

Dungloe started the game well and lead 0-3 to no score and 0-5 to 0-3 before Noel McBride got sinbinned.

St Nauls then came back into the contest and courtesy of a Thomas White goal got back in front but just before the break Barry Curran palmed home a goal for Dungloe to leave it 1-7 each at the break.

It was nip and tuck in the second half with the lead changing hands. Dungloe led 1-10 to 1-9 before St Nauls went three clear and then we had the rip roaring finish.

Adrian Hanlon, All-Ireland winner in 2012 with Donegal, was introduced for Dungloe in the second half and hit 0-3.

(full report to follow)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie