Rose the hero as St Nauls snatch late victory over Dungloe with last kick of the game

Contact
John Rose . . . back in action and match winner for St Nauls
John Rose, with the last kick of the game, went forward to win the contest for St Nauls against Dungloe in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles.
St Nauls 1-14
Dungloe 1-13
In a real thriller, it looked as if Dungloe had pulled off a minor miracle when they came from three points down - 1-13 to 1-10 - with time almost up to draw level, but then St Nauls went back up field for the winner.
Dungloe started the game well and lead 0-3 to no score and 0-5 to 0-3 before Noel McBride got sinbinned.
St Nauls then came back into the contest and courtesy of a Thomas White goal got back in front but just before the break Barry Curran palmed home a goal for Dungloe to leave it 1-7 each at the break.
It was nip and tuck in the second half with the lead changing hands. Dungloe led 1-10 to 1-9 before St Nauls went three clear and then we had the rip roaring finish.
Adrian Hanlon, All-Ireland winner in 2012 with Donegal, was introduced for Dungloe in the second half and hit 0-3.
(full report to follow)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ita Ward with with Ann Friel, DTP Primary Health Care Team Leader, and Margaret Boyle, DTP Community Health Worker
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.