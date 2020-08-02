Rose the hero as St Nauls snatch late victory over Dungloe with last kick of the game

John Rose, with the last kick of the game, went forward to win the contest for St Nauls against Dungloe in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles.

St Nauls 1-14

Dungloe 1-13

In a real thriller, it looked as if Dungloe had pulled off a minor miracle when they came from three points down - 1-13 to 1-10 - with time almost up to draw level, but then St Nauls went back up field for the winner.

Dungloe started the game well and lead 0-3 to no score and 0-5 to 0-3 before Noel McBride got sinbinned.

St Nauls then came back into the contest and courtesy of a Thomas White goal got back in front but just before the break Barry Curran palmed home a goal for Dungloe to leave it 1-7 each at the break.

It was nip and tuck in the second half with the lead changing hands. Dungloe led 1-10 to 1-9 before St Nauls went three clear and then we had the rip roaring finish.

Adrian Hanlon, All-Ireland winner in 2012 with Donegal, was introduced for Dungloe in the second half and hit 0-3.

(full report to follow)