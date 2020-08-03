Urris have purple patch in second half to overcome Pettigo in Junior Championship

Thanks to a purple patch in the second half Urris went home victors from Pettigo on Saturday evening in the first round of the Junior Championship.

Pettigo 0-7

Urris 1-9



Pettigo took an early lead after 30 seconds with a great point from Paul Robinson but Luke Davey replied for Urris.

It was 0-3 each at the first water break and the only score from that to half-time was a point from Michael O'Riordan with Pettigo defending well to keep Urris at bay.

Half-time: Pettigo 0-4, Urris 0-3.

Urris started the second half strongly and added two points to go one up but Pettigo were level again in the 36th minute.

However, Urris kept Pettigo scoreless from there to the 53rd minute and in that period they added 1-4 to take a grip of the game.

Paul Robinson and Michael O'Riordan added points from frees but they were unable to claw back the deficit.

PETTIGO: Patrick Carr; Enda Baird, David Robinson, Eoghan Cross; Jack Britton, Johnny McManus, Jarleth Leonard; Paul Robinson (0-3), Matthew Gallagher; Shane Begley, Shaun Robinson, Kieran McGee; Michael O'Riordan (0-3), Kevin Kane (0-1), John Kane. Sub: Darren Johnston for M Gallagher 60.



URRIS: Johnny Noone; Declan Grant, Kieran Kelly, James Griffin; Brendan Doherty, James Cooke, Aaron Friel; John McCarron, Luke Devlin; Shane Doherty, Oisin Hession (0-1), Ryan Doherty (R); Luke Doherty (0-3), Conor Bradley (0-3 2f), Tiernan McDonald (1-0). Subs used: Danny Devlin (0-1), Mickey Grant (0-1).