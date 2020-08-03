Donegal jockeys continue their winning ways at Galway and Leopardstown

The Orr brothers Oisin and Conor and Luke McAteer continued their rich vein of form in recent weeks, booting home more winners last week at Galway and Leopardstown.

It was like old times on day one of Galway Races last Monday when Dermot Weld, long known as the King Of Ballybrit, struck with a double. The opening two-year-old colts' maiden, so long farmed by Weld, produced an 8/1 winner for the stable in the shape of Blue For You, ridden by Oisin Orr, a native of Ballyare..

Smithscorner was given a brilliant ride by Conor Orr, Oisin's brother, to take the €30,000 handicap chase at Galway Wednesday for trainer Michael Kennedy. Conor enjoyed a cracking success in Galway’s opener Friday as Loudest Whisper, sent off 6/1, got up near the line.

Oisin Orr again teamed up with Dermot Weld in the fillies' maiden at Leopardstown on Friday with the promising Federica Sophia winning well at 5/6 favourite.

Luke McAteer got among the winners at Galway when Next In Line was a 12/1 winner at Galway on Saturday.

Joseph O'Brien combined with JP McManus to take the Tote Galway Plate, the €200,000 feature on Wednesday, with Early Doors. The 7/1 chance made some mistakes but won gamely under Kildare rider Mark Walsh.

Thursday's feature contest, the Galway Hurdle with a prize for the winner of €120,000, was won by the Mullins father and son duo combined with Aramon, amateur rider Patrick winning the Galway Hurdle for the second time.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sligo – Wednesday, August 5 (First Race 4.15pm)

Wexford – Wednesday, August 5 (First Race 1.00pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, August 6 (First Race 1.00pm)

Sligo – Friday, August 7 (First Race 1.00pm)

Tipperary – Friday, August 7 (First Race 4.10pm)

Cork – Saturday, August 8 (First Race 2.00pm)

Kilbeggan – Saturday, August 8 (First Race 4.40pm)

Curragh – Sunday, August 9 (First Race 2.10pm)

Downpatrick – Sunday, August 9 (First Race 2.30pm)