Donegal GAA Fixtures: Full fixture list for coming week and weekend

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 3), Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Brendan Callaghan
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: Val Murray
Fri, 07 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 3), Dungloe V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 4), Killybegs V Dungloe 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 4), Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 4), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 00:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Mon, 03 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Marc Brown
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00, Ref: Joe Doherty
Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 3), Malin V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: Sean Mc Daid
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 3), Fanad Gaels V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championshsip grp b
Mon, 03 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Manus O donnell
Fri, 07 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Football Championship
Fri, 07 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 2), St Eunan's V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 2), Gaoth Dobhair V Killybegs 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Termon, (Round 2), Termon V Bundoran 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 2), Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 2), Milford V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Ardara, (Round 2), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 2), Glenswilly V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate A Championship
Mon, 03 Aug, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 1), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Ultan 16:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 2), Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 2), Burt V Fanad Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 2), Naomh Bríd V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 2), Red Hughs V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 2), Malin V Naomh Colmcille 16:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A football Championshsip
Fri, 07 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (ROUND 2), Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (ROUND 2), Downings V Robert Emmets 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, (ROUND 2), Urris V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 09 Aug, Venue: Moville, (ROUND 2), Moville V Na Rossa 14:00, Ref: TBC
