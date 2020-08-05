BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Big disparity between top and bottom

It was a weekend when the big teams in the senior championship put down a marker. If there was any doubt about there being a gap between the top and the bottom, it was put to bed last weekend in the first round.

I would again say there are four top teams - Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan's - and I think St Michael's have earned the right to be in fifth place after their six point win over Glenswilly on Friday night. They would be well able to match any team, but I hear that Michael Langan went off with an ankle injury that might see him miss a couple of weeks at least. He would be an awful loss to them as he is a huge footballer. And I believe he was going well on Friday night before having to go off.

The disparity between the four big teams and the rest was reflected in the big scores - 4-21, 3-20, 2-17 and 0-15 respectively by Kilcar, Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan's.

In our game in Bundoran against St Eunan's we were 10-1 down at half-time. This is a very good young Eunan's team and they will be a force. They are well coached and have a Tyrone feel to them.

They play Kilcar on Friday night in O'Donnell Park and that second round game is live on TG4 and I am really looking forward to watching it.

Kilcar were much too strong for Termon, but then they would be too strong for most teams of that nature.

We have to go to Termon next and they will have the hackles up after losing at the weekend. That is a big game for both clubs and could determine whether either side will go any further in the competition.

One of the best games of the weekend was the final game in MacCumhaill Park with MacCumhaills prevailing by a point against Ardara. As I said last week, the MacCumhaills contingent were telling at the recent league game that they were hockeyed by Naomh Conaill in a challenge and now Ardara host Naomh Conaill on Sunday next.

It looks as if there could be a number of one-sided games again next weekend.

Fair play to St Nauls, pipping Dungloe by a point and Dungloe are not easy to beat.

Glenfin won in Killybegs but then the loss of Hugh McFadden was huge. He is half the team. I hear Frank McGlynn was excellent once again and it is a pity he is still not involved at county level.

We will have the draw for the third round of games after the final game on Sunday next when Glenswilly host Four Masters. Glenswilly will expect to get a win.

In the Intermediate Championship my brother-in-law Philip McGlynn says he is tipping Cloughaneely while I am backing Ballyshannon. Cloughaneely had a good win on Friday night but they were missing Jason McGee once again. That lad seems to be very unlucky with injuries.

Naomh Columba had a good performance and a good win over Naomh Brid. I saw them in Bundoran a couple of years ago and I was impressed with their young players. They go to Cloughaneely next weekend and that will be a big game for both teams.

Aodh Ruadh did enough to defeat Burt and now go to Naomh Brid on Sunday next, which will be an attractive local derby. Ballyshannon seem to have the wind in their sails.

They had a big half-time lead on Saturday evening against Burt but only managed two points in the second half. That can happen teams. It was much the same with St Eunan's in Bundoran on Friday night.

There were no major surprises at the weekend and hopefully we can keep everyting going next weekend and we might be able to get numbers up to 500 supporters.

However, we have to be careful with the increase in positive Covid-19 tests in recent days. We must not take our eye off the ball. If we go by the guidelines, we can get there.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell