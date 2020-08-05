More twists in Michael Lynch transfer saga from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair

Contact
Michael Lynch . . . fresh application for transfer
The Gaoth Dobhair club will not be appealing the 12 week suspensions handed down by Donegal GAA after the recent transfer saga of Michael Lynch to their club.
Club chairman Piaras Coyle confirmed this to the Donegal Democrat but added that they were very disappointed with two county committees who handled the issue.
Michael Lynch's transfer from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair was approved by the Donegal CCC. He lined out for Gaoth Dobhair against Cloughaneely in the regional league on Friday, 17 July.
However, an objection to the transfer had been lodged with the Hearings' Committee the previous Wednesday by the Naomh Colmcille club, but it was not relayed to the Gaoth Dobhair club until 8.10 on the Friday night with the game at half-time.
As a result of playing the player, the Gaoth Club chairman and secretary as well as the player were handed 12 weeks suspensions. An appeal against the suspensions last week was unsuccessful.
When contacted Gaoth Dobhair club chairman, Piaras Coyle, expressed "great disappointment with the Hearings' Committee, who have certain people involved from our club, and the CCC for not informing them of the objection. The Hearings' Committee had it from Wednesday and they only informed the CCC on Friday morning and the CCC didn't inform us until 8.10.
"It is very disappointing for the player who is now out of football for three months," said Coyle.
TWIST
In another twist to the saga, it is learned that Michael Lynch has re-applied for the transfer to Gaoth Dobhair and it has again been approved by the CCC. However, another objection has been lodged and the Gaoth Dobhair club chairman said it was ironic that they were told of this objection within a day.
