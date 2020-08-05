Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

More twists in Michael Lynch transfer saga from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair

SECOND APPLICATION BY PLAYER GETS PAST FIRST STAGE ONCE MORE

More twists in Michael Lynch transfer saga from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Lynch . . . fresh application for transfer

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The Gaoth Dobhair club will not be appealing the 12 week suspensions handed down by Donegal GAA after the recent transfer saga of Michael Lynch to their club.
Club chairman Piaras Coyle confirmed this to the Donegal Democrat but added that they were very disappointed with two county committees who handled the issue.
Michael Lynch's transfer from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair was approved by the Donegal CCC. He lined out for Gaoth Dobhair against Cloughaneely in the regional league on Friday, 17 July.
However, an objection to the transfer had been lodged with the Hearings' Committee the previous Wednesday by the Naomh Colmcille club, but it was not relayed to the Gaoth Dobhair club until 8.10 on the Friday night with the game at half-time.
As a result of playing the player, the Gaoth Club chairman and secretary as well as the player were handed 12 weeks suspensions. An appeal against the suspensions last week was unsuccessful.
When contacted Gaoth Dobhair club chairman, Piaras Coyle, expressed "great disappointment with the Hearings' Committee, who have certain people involved from our club, and the CCC for not informing them of the objection. The Hearings' Committee had it from Wednesday and they only informed the CCC on Friday morning and the CCC didn't inform us until 8.10.
"It is very disappointing for the player who is now out of football for three months," said Coyle.

TWIST
In another twist to the saga, it is learned that Michael Lynch has re-applied for the transfer to Gaoth Dobhair and it has again been approved by the CCC. However, another objection has been lodged and the Gaoth Dobhair club chairman said it was ironic that they were told of this objection within a day.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie