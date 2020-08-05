Donegal club expresses concern after one of their players loses three teeth in a game

A Donegal club is awaiting a referee's report before they decide their next course of action after one of their players lost three teeth in a championship game on Monday evening.

Naomh Ultan are annoyed after two of their players received serious injuries in their game against Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham on Monday in the Donegal Intermediate Championship.

Alan Lyons lost three teeth and Aaron Kyles received a concussion in the game, which Naomh Colmcille won by 2-10 to 0-10.

When contacted this week, Naomh Ultan club chairman, Roger Meehan, confirmed the injuries and said: "We are going through the proper channels and waiting for the referee's report and we will decide how further we will take it.

"But we want to make it clear that Naomh Ultan will not be lying down when it comes to player welfare and we will be pushing it as far as we see fit."