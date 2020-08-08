MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Sport should not be a matter of life or death

It’s been three weeks since the story around Dean Rock’s free taking classes first reared it’s head. For those who are not aware, a price list was circulated outlining the cost of hiring the Dublin sharpshooter for adult and underage tuition in the art of taking frees. And as usual in these matters social media lit up like a Christmas tree.

The keyboard warriors, under assumed names, went on the rampage, all giving their opinion on the matter, some in support but most were very much against Rock’s business adventure.

While everyone will have their own opinion on the matter and I have no intention of getting into the for or against on the issue of payments to those that take part in the playing, coaching or managing teams within the GAA. However, one question that has crossed my mind is: Where have our games gone when clubs are prepared to pay large sums of money to coach underage teams? While many clubs will splash out at senior level it has not been the case that clubs were willing to sanction spending on any of their underage teams.

Are we at the stage where the approach that county teams have utilised for the last 20 years or more, where every aspect of the game is covered in such minute detail as to give the team every opportunity of being successful at any cost, also being used at underage? Winning is everything and nothing gets in the way, we are now using that very attitude and implementing it at underage.

It would seem that winning has become everything and if you’re not a winner and are not prepared to do whatever it takes to win, then you’re in the wrong place. A number of years ago I attended a coaching conference and the signs were already surfacing at that stage. Underage managers and coaches using words like intensity, commitment and game plans, asking kids to go the distance in terms of doing whatever it takes; asking them to go the extra mile; signalling out players to be markers or ball carriers, and just having one or two sharpshooters with the rest of the team working to a game plan.

These people were looking after U-12s, U-14s boys, and girls. At the time I remember thinking, what is going on here? Do not get me wrong, I like to win as well, but surely underage players should be allowed to develop both as players but most importantly as people.

Surely the skills that we are teaching our children are not simply how to catch, kick or solo a ball, surely the real training is we get them to engage with children of their own age and they are taught the value of being part of a team, the enjoyment of what exercise brings, to respect one another and of course what it means to represent your community and the importance of doing it in the right way.

Such has been the emphasis placed on winning, that it would seem that managers and coaches have become more important than the players. More and more we hear of clubs going after certain managers because they are nearly guaranteed success. They are prepared to pay out whatever it takes to chase the dream of lifting one prize or another. This has been the trend for many years at senior club level; it is only a matter of time before it is part and parcel of underage games as well.

There are those who would argue that there is nothing wrong with the idea of wanting to win. Regardless whether it’s at adult or underage level and if those that are not prepared to do whatever it takes then maybe they are in the wrong club, and because very few want to here about developing the person over chasing the big prize, many of those that don’t see winning as being the most important part of being involved are stepping away, leaving those that only see winning as being successful.

What about the young lads or girls who have other interests but would still like to be involved with GAA games. There was a time when you were asked to choose between one game or another, thankfully those days are behind us and if they’re not, they should be. Has the lockdown taught us anything?

Much of the debate during the lockdown was about the health and wellbeing of our youth in not getting the opportunity to get out there and play sport. As soon as it opened, all the talk was about club versus county, who would win the battle of who should the players be available for. Then it was all about championship formats, and of course when you mention championship, the blood starts to boil.

If Killybegs or Donegal are playing a game, of course I want them to win, that’s the competitor in us all. Maybe I have lost that edge but it’s no longer the most important thing. For everyone it will be different but sport was never meant to be life or death.