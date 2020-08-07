SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Focus on O'Donnell Park on Friday night when Kilcar visit St Eunan's

The biggest clash in the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship takes place on Friday night when Kilcar visit St Eunan's in the first game of the second round.

The St Eunan's club will be most relieved that the game is being televised live on TG4 as otherwise they might have had a difficult situation to deal with at the gate with many people wanting to see this contest, yet only 200 are still allowed inside the grounds (including teams and officials).

While the winners will be laying down a marker, it will not be a defining game as it is expected that both of these sides will be in the last eight come the quarter-finals at the beginning of September.

However, all teams will want to finish as high up the league as possible in order to get a home quarter-final (the top four in the final table have home games).

The big four - Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan's - all recorded big victories at the weekend with Kilcar and Naomh Conaill racking up big scores at home (4-21 and 3-20) respectively.

The other two - Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan's - were away from home and hit 2-17 and 0-15 respectively against Four Masters and Bundoran.

All of the contests involving the big four were more or less done and dusted at half-time and the firepower displayed shows that teams have hit the ground running.

There will be great interest in the O'Donnell Park clash on Friday evening as it brings together teams of a similar. It is interesting to note the big influx of Tyrone coaches and managers to Donegal club football with the likes of Richard Thornton, Gary O'Neill, Adrian McCarron and Terry McCann involved with four senior teams.

St Eunan's and Kilcar would be regarded as attacking teams and both have got a lot of young, pacey players and both sides have gifted forwards who can take scores. It looks as if manager Richard Thornton is giving youth its head at the Letterkenny club this year with Shane and Conor O'Donnell jnr starting last week and they looked really sharp. Also included was Eoin McGeehin and Pauric McGettigan. Those four would have an average of under 20.

Kilcar were blooding players like Oran Doogan and Ryan McShane, but their forward line is probably a little more mature than St Eunan's with the McBreartys, Conor Doherty and the McCleans.

Both sides will want to keep the ball and are well capable of controlling the game. St Eunan's were very good in defence last week in Bundoran, but this will be a bigger test. And in a similar way, the Kilcar defence will get the test it needs at this stage of the championship. The return of Peter Devine was significant last week for the O'Donnell Park men, while Brian O'Donnell is developing well for Kilcar at full-back.

ARDARA CRACKER

When the draw paired Ardara at home to Naomh Conaill there was a big intake of breath in Pearse Park. Imagine the crowd that would be there on Sunday if regulations allowed. All vantage points will be used; might be a good idea to purchase a pair of binoculars.

On paper it looks like Naomh Conaill will be just too strong, as they pushed Milford aside last weekend. But Ardara will fight to the end, just as they did in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday evening, losing out by a point.

They are nothing if not a spirited club, especially in championship. But without Conor Classon and Brendan Boyle picking up an injury last Sunday, they don't have the physical presence to deal with the machine-like Naomh Conaill at present.

The best games last weekend were between the teams of reasonably equal talent. There were good wins for Glenfin (over Killybegs) and St Nauls (over Dungloe) and these sides meet in Glenfin on Saturday evening.

This has the makings of another close contest but if Gerard Ward can display the same accuracy he did in Fintra then I wouldn't bet against Glenfin on making it two from two. St Nauls have scoring power too in Stephen Griffin and Peadar Mogan; and they have players like Brendan McCole and Stuart Johnston. They will need Barry Griffin back to make a difference.

MacCumhaills, with Oisin Gallen again in good form, just about deserved their one point win over Ardara, and they go to Dungloe, who know that if they are to make the quarter-finals then they need to get something from this game.

TRANSITION

Dungloe have been in transition for a year now with the Sweeneys gone, but there is a new breed of Currans and they have Adrian Hanlon back on board, which gives them a cutting edge up front. Rosses Park is never an easy place in championship and they could get their season back on track.

St Michaels, fresh from their win over Glenswilly, travel to Moyle View Park, Milford on Saturday and that might be a tricky assignment. Milford need to get some pride back after the hammering in Glenties but they made the quarter-finals last year and if they are to repeat that, then they have to get at least a draw on Saturday.

St Michaels hit three goals against Glenswilly, but only managed five points, a small enough return for a team with ambitions. And if Michael Langan is not available, Milford might have a small chance.

There is a big contest on Saturday at the Burn Road where Bundoran are the visitors. The Realt na Mara boys are under a cloud at the moment, losing all three matches so far and they need to find form quick because Termon will be smarting after their defeat in Kilcar.

Francie Friel has given youth its head at Termon with a big number of the successful minors getting game time. They will have Enda McCormick back this weekend and possibly Shaun O'Donnell, which will give them a bit more bite. Bundoran need more support for Jamie Brennan if they are to be a factor. They were toothless last week at times. Will Gary Clancy be back? He was togged last week but not used. If he plays then they have a good chance.

Elsewhere, Gaoth Dobhair entertain Killybegs and with Hugh McFadden unlikely to be available after he had to retire last weekend with a hamstring problem, it would seem to be an easy home win.

HOME WIN

Before last weekend, it would have been felt that Glenswilly at home to Four Masters would also have been an easy home win, but Glenswilly don't seem to be the force that they were. However, if they are to be involved in the latter stages, then a win on Sunday evening is a must and although Four Masters put up a valiant performance against Gaoth Dobhair, they will hardly be good enough to tip the scales in their favour.

The draws for round 3 of the championship will be made after the Glenswilly v Four Masters game on Sunday evening.