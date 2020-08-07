Naomh Conaill's Ethan O'Donnell expecting nothing easy in Ardara

League positions will count for nothing when old neighbours meet!

That’s the firm view of Naomh Conaill’s elegant Ethan O’Donnell as his side makes the short trip to Pearse Park, Ardara next weekend.

O’Donnell, who superbly set up “Brick’ Molloy for his side’s opening goal, knows some of the Ardara lads very well from Glenties Comprehensive School.

“Yes we had a good win here today and it was good to go at it at full tilt again and get back into action.

“We have good strength in depth and there is lots of competition for places.

“Due to the few months off we had a chance to get in good shape.

"Everyone has been working very hard”.

But, even though Glenties had an easy victory over an admittedly disappointing Milford side, O’Donnelll is not underestimating the neighbours.

“We will be taking nothing for granted and they will be glad to get a crack at us in their own backyard.

"We may be in different divisions, but that will count for nothing on Sunday.

“Ardara have some talented young players coming through and they will be just itching to get playing against us.

“I know quite a few of them and when we heard the draw it is one of the ones you look forward to.

“It will be a good test for us and we will be happy if we play like we did today”.

And he saluted comrades like the vastly improved Charles McGuinness who is turning into a great target man up front.

“Charlie is really motoring and we do have quite a bit of pace up front.

“He gives an extra dimension and is very accurate and “Brick” and Eoghan McGettigan are finishing very well too.

“But Ardara will be up for it and will be sticky and if we are not on our day then any team in the country could beat us.

“But our strength in depth is what won us a championship last year”.

And Naomh Conaill won’t be far away this year either!