Good test for us and St Eunan's - Kilcar manager John McNulty

"It's a good game. I'm looking forward to it. It's a good test for us and Eunan's and we will see where we are at," was how Kilcar manager John McNulty summed up Friday night's big clash in O'Donnell Park.

"Eunan's are a good team. We have come up against them at minor and U-21 over the years. They have been knocking around finals for the last 10 years and over the last four or five years they have won so much at minor and U-21, including Ulster as well.

"They always have very good players so you always expect a St Eunan's team to play," said McNulty, who added that he would be short a couple of players.

"Eoin McHugh and Aodhán McGinley, two players that are a loss there at the minute but we have to plan without them," said McNulty.

STARTED SLOWLY

Looking back to Saturday's 4-21 to 0-7 win over Termon, McNulty agreed that his team started slowly and didn't really come to life until after the first half water break.

"That's something about our team. We can readjust when we need to. Five or 10 minutes after that we had 2-5 on the board. First day out in the championship it can take a wee while to get going but when we got going, we were good.

"But maybe before that shot selections, we could have taken better options."

Asked about the need to put up big scores to help boost score difference, which could be a factor at the end of the four games, he agreed.

"That is good point. You don't know when or how it is going to come into play. We did our bit."