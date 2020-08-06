Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Good test for us and St Eunan's - Kilcar manager John McNulty

Good test for us and St Eunan's - Kilcar manager John McNulty

"It's a good game. I'm looking forward to it. It's a good test for us and Eunan's and we will see where we are at," was how Kilcar manager John McNulty summed up Friday night's big clash in O'Donnell Park.

"Eunan's are a good team. We have come up against them at minor and U-21 over the years. They have been knocking around finals for the last 10 years and over the last four or five years they have won so much at minor and U-21, including Ulster as well.

"They always have very good players so you always expect a St Eunan's team to play," said McNulty, who added that he would be short a couple of players.

"Eoin McHugh and Aodhán McGinley, two players that are a loss there at the minute but we have to plan without them," said McNulty.

STARTED SLOWLY

Looking back to Saturday's 4-21 to 0-7 win over Termon, McNulty agreed that his team started slowly and didn't really come to life until after the first half water break.

"That's something about our team. We can readjust when we need to. Five or 10 minutes after that we had 2-5 on the board. First day out in the championship it can take a wee while to get going but when we got going, we were good.

"But maybe before that shot selections, we could have taken better options."

Asked about the need to put up big scores to help boost score difference, which could be a factor at the end of the four games, he agreed.

"That is good point. You don't know when or how it is going to come into play. We did our bit."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie