We have to be on the top of our game for Kilcar says St Eunan's manager Richard Thornton

After overcoming Bundoran on the opening night, St Eunan's manager, Richard Thornton, was quickly thinking of the big clash against Kilcar this Friday night in O'Donnell Park.

Thornton was glad to get a first championship game and he felt his boys coped well with the difficult conditions.

"Our focus changes now right away to Kilcar and the numerous threats that they pose. We just need to be at the top of our game. Today will not be good enough; first half possibly we were good enough standars but in the second half we dropped off. We have to up our game now in O'Donnell Park and we will be really up against it."

He agreed that he had talent in the squad and it was a bonus to be able to bring in Niall O'Donnell as a sub.

"It's good to have that on the bench but he'll not be on the bench too often the same boy. You're trying to have a wee bit of depth in your team, you're trying to blood boys and bring them through and manage it as best as you can. But you try to match that with a bit of experience and look to get a bit of luck along the way as well."

And did he know much about Kilcar?"Look, I'm a couple of years now up in Donegal so you know a right bit about them, the big threats Patrick and Mark and Eoin and Ryan; they have a lot of fellas that are fast and young McClean there as well. We have a lot of things to work on and get ourselves prepared.

"The big thing for us is that we hit our performances, that we attack well and we defend well. You have to look after your own performance," he said.