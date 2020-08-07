Michael Carroll says Gaoth Dobhair will not be complacent against Killybegs

A few months ago, Gaoth Dobhair played Killybegs in a challenge match and were beaten.

A lot more is at stake when the sides collide in Magheragallon next weekend in the championship.

And Gaoth Dobhair midfielder Michael Carroll is well aware of the challenge he and his colleagues will face against the Fishermen.

On Sunday against Four Masters he had his first outing since last year’s epic county final clash.

“Yes, it was my first game back and it was tough going out there.

“Four Masters really put it up to us for long periods and we got the goal at the right time and we built on that to push on for victory.

“They kind of caught us and we weathered the storm and we pulled away in the final quarter.”

He added: “Odhran MacNiallais is just pure quality and we have a lot of quality on the bench too.

“Cass’s goal really settled us and we will have Eamon McGee and Odhran McFadden/ Ferry will be back next weeks which will make us stronger.

“We played Killybegs in a challenge and they beat us off the park so we won’t be having any complacency there.

“They have a good crop of young players who are very pacey.

“They won an U-21B title a few years ago and this is a rare year.

“That match felt like championship at times out there and there is quite a bit to go yet”.

But Gaoth Dobhair also have a sense of unfinished business after being beaten by Naomh Conaill in last year’s county final.

“Yes, Naomh Conaill has real hunger after losing two county finals on the trot and hopefully we will have the same hunger this year”.

Whatever about the hunger, they certainly have the ability and strength in depth!