GLENFIN V ST NAULS - Barry Doherty, St Nauls manager, says they face a tough test in Glenfin

“Glenfin had a very big win against Killybegs. I watched them last year against Naomh Conaill in the quarter-final and they were in the game until Frank McGlynn went off injured,” says St Nauls manager, Barry Doherty, who enjoyed a championship win over Dungloe on Sunday in Mountcharles.

“They are going to be tough opposition at home in Glenfin. I know from my own playing days with Kilcar it was always a disaster area for us. We never got much out of those games.

“It is going to be very difficult. But the Dungloe game will stand massively to us and we will go into the game in a confident mood and hopefully we will get over the line.

“They have a very good workrate and Frank McGlynn is a very good leader. In last year’s quarter-final game they half fell apart after Frank went off.

“Obviously Glenties had more experience and tagged on the scores to get through. But overall I was impressed with their workrate in that game. I was particularly impressed with their inside forwards and defensively they had legs.

“They are going to be tough opposition at home but we are hoping the win will bring us on. We have played two league games and a couple of challenge games which is not enough football to be right for the championship.

“So every game you get you hope you will improve and hopefully we will do so against Glenfin.”