SENIOR PREVIEW: Games with St Nauls are always close says Glenfin sharpshooter Gerard Ward

Glenfin sharpshooter Gerard Ward was in top form in Fintra on Saturday as he hit 0-8 in Glenfin's win over Killybegs.

After the game Ward said it was one of Glenfin's best displays in championship and he was very happy, especially the way his side responded when Killybegs came back into it in the second half.

"It was a tough evening for football, a bit wet. We worked hard out there. Everyone out there gave it their all and thankfully we got over the line," said Ward.

Asked about his free taking, which was superb on the night, he said: "They went over this evening. There's other days there they don't all go over. Thankfully they all went over this evening and they all added up and we built up a bit of a lead. We said at half-time we would try and stay the four points ahead and maybe go five, six.

"We did that but then Killybegs got a goal and that's when I thought we really showed what we were about this year. We dug deep and went six ahead again and I think we won by six in the end. I would be vary happy with the way we reacted."

He was very happy for the Glenfin goalscorer Ross Marley, who would normally play at corner-back, but was pushed forward to the half-forward line and made his mark.

"Ross (Marley), he gets plenty of plenty of abuse for going with that left boot, but it was a fine effort. He must have ran 50 yards with the ball and let it fly into the net with his left. I'm delighted for Ross because he is a fine footballer. He can play anywhere that boy," said Ward.

Looking forward to Saturday's game with St Nauls, Ward said: "We're playing St Nauls and we have plenty of history with St Nauls over the last few years and it is never easy. But listen we are glad to have the two points in the pocket going back home to Glenfin. Hopefully, it's a nice day, probably not a big crowd, but it's nice to have a home game in Glenfin."

The sides have won Intermediate Championships in recent years and Ward feels both are on a similar path.

"There won't be much between us. They won the U-21B last year as well, similar to ourselves the year before or a couple of years ago when we had a run at U-21.

"We have played St Nauls plenty of times in championships and in league over the last three or four years. Every game is tough; they know us well and we know them well, so it should be an interesting battle."

Now in his 30s, Ward is joining the veteran club but he has plenty left in the tank yet. "I'm nearly one of the oldest. Look, we have a few fellas over 30 but we have young lads to do the running up the wings for us, so hopefully it keeps going that way," says Ward.