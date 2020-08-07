SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Bundoran's championship starts in Termon says manager Terry McCann

Bundoran manager Terry McCann was impressed by St Eunan's on Friday night last but was not overly despondent about his own team. However, he feels the championship will start in earnest for Bundoran this Saturday in Termon.

"They (St Eunan's) are a very strong team. Performance wise, apart from a 10 minute period when they got away from us in the first half, I was happy with our boys.

"They were ruthless opposition. And if you don't take your chances, you are under pressure," said McCann.

"The gap at half-time was nine points and there was a fear they would get away from us. Ashley (Mulhern) made some brilliant saves and we would have been well out of it but for him.

"I could not fault the effort. We had four or five back in the team from the games in Ballyshannon and against MacCumhaills.

"For us the championship really starts next week in Termon. It is a must win game for both teams. It will be real cut and thrust championship fare," said McCann, who was happy with the standards achieved on Friday night despite the conditions.

"It was difficult to control the ball but St. Eunan's coped very well. We were still fighting at the end and I can't ask for more than that. We need to brush up on our finishing."

Towards the end of the game Bundoran put big midfielder Ciaran McCaughey into the full-forward position and it worked to some degree. "We were slow to support him. It wouldn't be much you would see in club football in Donegal as they try to run the ball through the hands. It worked a wee bit for us but in some cases it was robbing Peter to pay Paul.

"Overall I'm happy with the effort but not happy with the results," said McCann, who added that next weekend was the game "and there could be worse coming down the road after that".

As for St Eunan's, he said: "They are a top class outfit. They will take a bit of beating in this championship."