Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley looking for big performance in Inchicore

Contact
Finn Harps goalkeeper, Mark Anthony McGinley
Finn Harps will make their second trip to the capital in the space of a week to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic tonight.
Both sides will be looking for a reaction having suffered disappointing home defeats in their midweek fixtures.
The Saints were put to the sword by Harps rivals Derry City, while ten-man Shelbourne came away from Finn Park with all three points on Tuesday.
Mark Anthony McGinley is hoping for a big performance in Inchicore to kickstart the club’s season: “We would have hoped to get something out of Shelbourne but now all attention goes to Friday.
“It's a good thing and a bad thing, the games coming thick and fast. We don’t have too long to dwell on the last game but it's important we put in a good performance now on Friday and cut out the mistakes. If we can do that, we’ve a chance of taking something from the game.”
The home side will likely be looking to their new signing Georgie Kelly to lead the line on Friday night. The Donegal man has a history of success against the Harps dating back to his UCD days.
Ollie Horgan will be hoping Leo Donnellan can overcome the knock he picked up on Tuesday, forcing the Londoner off just before half-time. New signing Stephen Folan may be in the frame to make his debut for the club.
Kick-off at Richmond Park is 7.45pm. The game is live on WATCHLOI.ie for only €5.
Injured: Mark Timlin
Doubtful: Leo Donnellan
Suspended: None
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) pictured with some of the walkers on the final leg in Moville last weekend.
Grants are part of the Government’s commitment to support and enhance youth services right across the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.