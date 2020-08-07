Contact

Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley looking for big performance in Inchicore

Ballybofey side travel to St. Patrick's Athletic tonight

Harps go down by one goal but are almost assured of play-off spot

Finn Harps goalkeeper, Mark Anthony McGinley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps will make their second trip to the capital in the space of a week to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic tonight. 

Both sides will be looking for a reaction having suffered disappointing home defeats in their midweek fixtures.

The Saints were put to the sword by Harps rivals Derry City, while ten-man Shelbourne came away from Finn Park with all three points on Tuesday. 

Mark Anthony McGinley is hoping for a big performance in Inchicore to kickstart the club’s season: “We would have hoped to get something out of Shelbourne but now all attention goes to Friday.

“It's a good thing and a bad thing, the games coming thick and fast. We don’t have too long to dwell on the last game but it's important we put in a good performance now on Friday and cut out the mistakes. If we can do that, we’ve a chance of taking something from the game.”

The home side will likely be looking to their new signing Georgie Kelly to lead the line on Friday night. The Donegal man has a history of success against the Harps dating back to his UCD days. 

Ollie Horgan will be hoping Leo Donnellan can overcome the knock he picked up on Tuesday, forcing the Londoner off just before half-time. New signing Stephen Folan may be in the frame to make his debut for the club.

Kick-off at Richmond Park is 7.45pm. The game is live on WATCHLOI.ie for only €5. 

Injured: Mark Timlin

Doubtful: Leo Donnellan

Suspended: None

