St Eunan's come from six down to get a share with Kilcar in O'Donnell Park

It ended all square in O'Donnell Park after St Eunan's came back from a six point half-time deficit to get a share of the spoils with Kilcar.

St Eunan's 1-9

Kilcar 1-9

Both sides ended with 14 men in a game of two halves. Patrick McBrearty owned the first half, kicking 1-4 as Kilcar led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, but the south-westerners could only add two points in the second half as the Letterkenny boys hit back.

A goal from Pauric McGettigan was the vital second half score for the home side for whom Conor O'Donnell was outstanding.

Kilcar were quickly into their stride with Patrick McBrearty winning a free inside a minute and pointing.

Conor O'Donnell created the equaliser for Eoin McGeehin but the visitors were in control when Ryan McHugh cut through and put Conor Doherty in possession. Doherty was pulled as he tried to pass and from the penalty spot Patrick McBrearty put Shaun Patton the wrong way.

Stephen McBrearty added a quick point and Kilcar were almost in for another goal when an effort from Stephen McBrearty for a point dropped short and Shaun Patton dropped the ball. Conor Doherty was on hand and elected to fist a point.

St Eunan's then got the next three points through Peter McEniff before the water break and the O'Donnells Niall and Conor immediatelly after to cut the lead to two - 1-3 to 0-4 after 26 minutes.

The shot selection of both sides was questionable as they began to rack up wides - 5-5 to Kilcar by the 24th minute.

Ciaran McGinley had Kilcar's first point in 14 minutes and they were gifted another point when Conor Doherty was awarded a dubious free a minute later and Patrick McBrearty put four between the teams.

Patrick McBrearty took advantage of a collision between two St Eunan's players to add to his personal tally and then pointed from outside the 45 as Kilcar got their second wind.

Niall O'Donnell missed a pointable free as Jimmy White whistled for half-time - St Eunan's 0-4, Kilcar 1-7.

Michael Hegarty came in for Kilcar as Matthew McClean increased the Kilcar lead after 40 seconds but Pauric McGettigan responded for St Eunan's. Then a great kick-out from Patton saw the McGettigans combine before Niall O'Donnell pointed.

Conor Doherty fisted another ball that dropped short but Eoin McGeehin cancelled that immediately.

Niall O'Donnell cut the lead to four again on 40 minutes after McIntyre won the free and Brian McIntyre added another on 45 minutes as the second half water break was called.

Kilcar were reduced to 14 when Andrew McClean picked up a second yellow card on 51 minutes and Patrick McBrearty was lucky two minutes later after he stopped a St Eunan's defender coming out of defence.

And the sides were level with five minutes left when Caolan Ward launched a high ball and Pauric McGettigan did well to win possession and then squeeze it into the net.

But then Niall O'Donnell was shown a straight red as he ran and pulled on the ball dangerously as Kevin Campbell was trying to take the kick-out.

Scorers - St Eunan's: Pauric McGettigan 1-1; Niall O'Donnell 0-3; Eoin McGeehin 0-2; Conor O'Donnell snr, Peter McEniff, Brian McIntyre 0-1 each.

Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 1-4,2f,pen; Conor Doherty 0-2; Ciaran McGinley, Stephen McBrearty, Matthew McClean 0-1 each.

ST EUNAN'S: Shaun Patton; Peter Devine, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Caolan Ward, Aaron Deeney, Peter McEniff; Eamonn Doherty, Sean McGettigan; Conor O'Donnell snr, Niall O'Donnell, Shane O'Donnell; Conor O'Donnell jnr, Pauric McGettigan, Eoin McGeehin. Subs: Brian McIntyre for C O'Donnell jnr 38; Kevin Kealy for S McGettigan 42; James Kelly for McEniff 59; Rory Kavanagh for P McGettigan 62

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh, Ryan McShane; Oran Doogan, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean, Stephen McBrearty; Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty, Mark McHugh. Subs: Michael Hegarty for R McShane ht; Darragh O'Donnell for O Doogan 57; Conor McShane for B Shovlin 62

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)